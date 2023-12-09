List of the Best Hotels to Stay in the North East of England

Planning a trip to the stunning North East of England? Whether you are eager to explore the vibrant city of Newcastle, soak in the history of Durham, or experience the beautiful landscapes of Northumberland, finding the perfect hotel is essential to make your stay even more memorable. To help you in your search, here is a list of some of the best hotels in the North East:

1. Jesmond Dene House, Newcastle upon Tyne

Set in the picturesque Jesmond Dene Park, Jesmond Dene House is a luxurious boutique hotel known for its outstanding service and elegant atmosphere. The hotel oozes charm and sophistication, with individually designed rooms, beautiful gardens, and a multi-award-winning restaurant. The location provides a tranquil escape from the bustling city center while being within easy reach of Newcastle’s attractions.

2. Seaham Hall, County Durham

If you are looking for a relaxing retreat, Seaham Hall is the perfect destination. This five-star hotel is nestled within 37 acres of picturesque gardens and breathtaking coastline. The rooms and suites feature a blend of contemporary and classic design, ensuring a comfortable and luxurious stay. Make sure to indulge in the hotel’s delightful spa, offering a range of rejuvenating treatments and facilities.

3. Matfen Hall, Northumberland

For those seeking a hotel that seamlessly combines history and luxury, Matfen Hall is the ideal choice. Situated in Northumberland’s stunning countryside, this stately home turned hotel offers elegant rooms, a championship golf course, and a serene spa. Take a stroll in the picturesque gardens, explore the nearby Hadrian’s Wall, or treat yourself to a delicious meal at the hotel’s renowned restaurant.

4. Hotel du Vin & Bistro, Newcastle upon Tyne

Situated in the heart of Newcastle’s Quayside, Hotel du Vin & Bistro offers a unique and stylish experience. Housed in a converted Edwardian warehouse, the hotel’s industrial-chic design adds a touch of modernity to its historic surroundings. With spacious and comfortable rooms, an inviting bistro serving delicious cuisine, and a fantastic selection of wines, this hotel is perfect for those looking for a trendy stay in the city.

5. Rockliffe Hall, County Durham

If you are after indulgence and refinement, Rockliffe Hall should be on your radar. This luxurious five-star hotel and spa resort sits on a stunning 375-acre estate, offering a peaceful and serene environment. The luxurious bedrooms come with modern comforts, and the hotel boasts outstanding leisure facilities, including an award-winning spa and championship golf course. Treat yourself to a fine dining experience at The Orangery, the hotel’s flagship restaurant.

6. Slaley Hall, Northumberland

For those seeking a hotel that combines relaxation and outdoor activities, Slaley Hall is the perfect choice. Set in 1,000 acres of Northumberland countryside, this sprawling hotel offers luxurious rooms, a range of dining options, and excellent leisure facilities, including a golf course and spa. Whether you prefer exploring the nearby North Pennines or pampering yourself with a spa treatment, Slaley Hall has something for everyone.

These are just a few of the many exceptional hotels available in the North East of England. Whether you are looking for luxury, history, or a trendy city escape, these hotels are sure to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Remember to book in advance to secure your stay and make the most of your visit to this remarkable region.