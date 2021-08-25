A North East based business that started trading in April this year has benefitted from important philanthropic support from The Experience Bank, that will see a strong foothold claimed in the ever evolving digital industry.

Living Archive is an online solution for organisations across the UK wanting to store and exhibit multi media content in one place. The ingenious digital platform is ideal for the world of art and theatre, museums, education and pretty much any organisation that has a collection of digital media that they wish to make accessible to the public.

Entrepreneur behind the innovative invention, Nick Williams, turned to The Experience Bank after being introduced to its founder Peter Neal. Peter recognised the innovation behind the content management system and offered to help by introducing Nick to a group of talented, business leaders who could become his advisory panel, and in future years, his Non-Executive board.

Nick created Living Archive to be a solution to those who are frustrated with having to spread their content across multiple digital platforms such as YouTube, Flickr, Instagram and Facebook. It is the only UK platform that allows the user to create exhibitions, made up from the content, that the public can view quickly and easily. Nick said:

“It has been a great experience working with Peter. As a one man start up, the value of an advisory panel is huge. Peter understood my own strengths and vision and introduced me to executives that complement them, whilst also showing me how to get the best out of those who I invited onto the panel. I now have a panel with six people on it, all of whom understand the concept and appreciate the impact Living Archive could make. I am looking forward to working with them all.”

Between them the advisory panel bring experience in finance, start-up expertise, digital technology, government strategy, education, culture, sales and marketing. Peter said:

“Living Archive is a fabulous business model that with the right people involved has a bright future. Nick is very passionate, with a promising vision and I had a lot of people interested in working with him.

“It was key to work out which skills were needed and controlling the size of the panel so it is a positive addition. It truly is so important that The Experience Bank helps these kind of early stage businesses as they will massively contribute to the future of our regional economy.”

Living Archive offers visual storage with storytelling – it is content management with curation for schools, colleges, universities, corporates, museums, the arts, local authorities and many more organisations and industries. Nick concluded:

“The panel have already opened doors that are invaluable and I am excited about the future. A huge thank you to Peter, who helped me understand the value of an advisory panel and how best to use it. He has been incredibly supportive and brokered some seriously supportive relationships.”

Experience Bank Group incorporates The Experience Bank philanthropic, social enterprise company along with a commercial venture providing two, symbiotic services – EB Board Level Recruitment and EB High Performing Boards.

With this combination of specialist expertise, the Experience Bank Group is uniquely positioned to help organisations ensure they have not only the right skills in the leadership team and boardroom but also optimum board performance with higher value creation

5% of all revenue from Experience Bank Group is gifted to The Experience Bank social enterprise to enable more start-ups, early-stage businesses, charities and social enterprises access to high quality, advisory and non-executive talent.

If you are keen to know more, then visit www.theexperiencebank.co.uk. To gain access to The Experience Bank or for recruitment of a senior management or board position, email peter@theexperiencebank.co.uk or call Peter on 07843 329393.

More information on Nick and Living Archive is available by visiting https://livingarchive.net/