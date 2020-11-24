Before you use an LMS software to provide you with an online learning platform for your learners, know that it has some issues or challenges you yourself might be facing when you start using it.

There are also LMS trends you should know about to help you with choosing the right software and also to know what to look forward to with future advancements that technology can allow. It is therefore important that when talking with an eLearning software development service to know and develop your training software, make sure that you are clear with the specific functionality that you require.

Why Use LMS?

To start with, an LMS or Learning Management System is an education software platform designed for delivering learning materials online. In the corporate setting, the software allows for:

Effective and organized management of training and development

Increased engagement among learners

Building a sense of understanding for participants to generate new ideas together

As to why use LMS software for company trainings, here are at least 2 reasons for that question:

Reduced learning time

LMS software is designed to provide learners with only the information they need. The presentation in learning modules is systematized and given in a direct manner. That means doing away with the usual difficult and lengthy online courses.

Integrated social learning experiences

Social media integration can be adopted into the system since communication among parties is conducted via the online platform. So, whatever it is that social media outlets offer for educational and training purposes, they are also available for your learners to use. Take note of the availability of online forums where your students can learn in a highly interactive environment.

Social media accessibility is also an opportunity for business expansion. You can market your training courses in these platforms and also create peer-centered learning modules to attract interested learners.

Issues and Challenges

One issue confronting LMS developers is in terms of software applicability in different contexts. One question here is: To what extent can the functionality of the software be modified to match an organization’s needs. Thus, do you need software with an open-source platform where the original code can be redistributed and modified according to your requirement?

Another challenge for developers is how to create LMS software that can accommodate different needs in several contexts. Normally, software comes with a specific functionality designed for a specific purpose.

Most traditional LMSs have learning content that is comparable to the way files and folders are organized and operated in a computer. This is rather limited in terms of roles and permissions to access the content.

On the other hand, some software are better fit for adaptive learning because of their focus on data collection and analysis. Another example would be the group that focuses on facilitating certain pedagogical frameworks, such as that of social constructivism.

Since there are thousands of LMS options to choose from, it will be difficult for anyone to pinpoint the best one to use for their kind of learning environment and requirement.

Take note also that each software demands a certain level of knowhow on how to use it. Make sure that the literacy level of trainees or students is sufficient for them to comfortably operate using the new system. Otherwise, you will have to grapple with the need of teaching them on how the software system works first and that will consume a lot of time before the students can even move on to the actual curriculum-based learning.

LMS Trends

What we currently see happening in the LMS industry are the following:

Newer designs are trying to include mobile learning, interactive video, virtually into the system. Others are paving the way for the use of AI. Overall, this will promote better knowledge retention, transfer of skills, engagement, and adoption.

eLearning content is changing due to LMS. In the past, learning content was mostly geared on compliance, but now there is a gradual change of focus to leadership and work-life soft skills training.

Businesses think that reporting analytics is one of the most important features of LMS, and that is because companies are becoming more and more data-driven.

Those who follow this trend have a better ability to adjust to fast changes happening in the digital landscape in the corporate world, which consequently affects how training is designed, delivered, and tracked.

