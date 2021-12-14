Go North East is a company that has long-standing success in marketing, and the bus operator has now received recognition alongside global and national big hitting brands including Barbour, Greggs and Clearly Drinks.

Earlier this month, the region’s largest bus company featured as a finalist at the North East Marketing Awards, in both the ‘Product Launch of the Year’ and ‘In-House Marketing Team of the Year’ categories.

Recognition included the launch of ‘VOLTRA’, with Go North East’s brand for its electric buses up against Barbour, Greggs, Clearly Drinks, and many more local companies.

The game-changing electric buses, which have helped deliver a ‘bus of the future’ experience for its customers, were introduced over a year ago in Gateshead and Newcastle.

In that time, the electric buses have covered nearly 300,000 miles, saving 180,000 litres of diesel and preventing 470,000kg of CO2 emissions hitting the atmosphere.

Winners on the night included Barbour’s Father Christmas to the Rescue campaign, Greggs’ innovative PlayStation launch box, and Clearly Drinks’ Northumbria Spring product.

In recent weeks, Go North East was also commended at the UK Bus Awards, where managing director Martijn Gilbert picked up the Build Back Better Champion award for the company’s ongoing work throughout the pandemic, and how campaigns such as the £1 evening fare have helped passenger recovery.

The bus company has additionally received recognition by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), where it will battle it out with Transport for London and Reading Buses in the Passenger Transport category at the Awards for Excellence on 17 March 2022.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “It’s been a difficult last 18 months for the majority of companies across the region and beyond, and it was great to recognise that at the North East Marketing Awards.

“I was delighted to see that the Go North East brand and our team received recognition amongst other well-known more consumer brands.

“It’s particularly satisfying that we’ve not only had acknowledgement at an industry level, but also with some of the region’s biggest exports.

“Away from marketing, it was also great to see Martijn pick up his award for the company’s efforts throughout the pandemic and pre-Covid, and we look forward to CILT’s Awards for Excellence next year.

“The whole team here at Go North East have worked incredibly hard, showing great endeavour to innovate and keep the region moving, in what has been a difficult time for many, so it’s brilliant to have this recognition from external awards panels.”