Independent local developer Greenway Homes is bringing its second development to the market, Garden Mews, situated in the Blaydon conservation area, following a multimillion-pound investment.

Comprising a stylish mix of 25 homes, the regeneration includes the renovation of the historic Blaydon House into three family homes. Seven apartments, three mews houses and 12 three-storey townhouses complete the project.

Following the success of its first development, Hallgarth Mews in the neighbouring village of Winlaton, Greenway Homes’ established reputation for attention to detail and sustainability is also evident at Garden Mews.

Sanderson Young has been appointed as the selling agent for Garden Mews, which is expected to be marketed in the next few weeks.

Ian Watson, chairman of Greenway Homes (NE) Ltd, said: “This fantastic development will offer aspirational living in a key location. As an independent, local developer we provide properties of the highest specification, with an after sales service that is second to none.

“I am proud that Greenway Homes is investing in the North East, building homes that people want to live in and making a contribution to the economy of the region.”

Amy Brice, regional surveyor at Sanderson Young, commented: “We are delighted to have been appointed as sales agents for this iconic scheme on behalf of Greenway Homes.

“As an exciting, emerging local developer, Greenway Homes focuses on quality construction, impressive architecture and a first-class attention to detail. We have seen a fantastic response to our ‘teaser’ launch of the development and look forward to welcoming potential buyers to the site as the show home nears completion.”