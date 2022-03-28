A Newcastle firm of civil and structural engineers has made an eggscellent donation this Easter to help cheer up dozens of local sick children.

RWO is donating 100 easter eggs to The Children’s Foundation based at the Royal Victoria Infirmary to ensure children unfortunate enough to be poorly over the holidays will be able to enjoy a chocolate treat.

The kind-hearted donation comes as the company, which is based at offices in Seaton Burn, recognises it can be hard for poorly children away from families and home at Easter and has made the donation to support the charity.

The Children’s Foundation is a North East children’s charity, set up in 1990, which focuses on improving the health and well-being of local children and young people. It runs a number of special projects within child health establishments and the community, working to improve the lives of children by making serious stuff fun.

Ross Oakley, managing director of RWO, said: “We wanted to give something to the children who have to be in hospital around Easter time. So, we are delighted to be able to help in this way and provide some during what must be a difficult time for them.”

Susan Jones, fundraising manager at The Children’s Foundation, said: “We’re thankful for such a generous treat for the children at the hospital at this time of year. it’s just something really nice for the kids – special treats which will really help brighten their day.”