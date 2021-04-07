Given the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s especially important right now for members of the UK public to keep themselves in good physical shape – we all know this. In saying that, however, Government policy hasn’t always reflected this reality, and we want to change that sooner rather than later.

In light of the established link between obesity and the increased risk of complications arising from COVID-19, PT4You is pushing for a ‘Work Out to Help Out’ scheme that would inject new life into both the UK’s fitness sector and the public’s defences against the virus.

Mental and physical health must be taken more seriously

In July 2020, the Government announced its ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which was aimed at encouraging people to return to restaurants, bars and cafes economically hit by the pandemic. At participating outlets, customers could each receive a 50% discount of up to £10 on meals served from Mondays to Wednesdays during August 2020.

While this was a great initiative and surely sprinkled some much-needed positivity into the day-to-day lives of our nation’s people, it also inadvertently added to the problem of sedentary lifestyles and obesity. What’s more, the Government has made no real effort (so far) to counteract their ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme with something fitness-related.

That’s why, at PT4You, we are pushing for the Government to seriously consider a scheme that delivers worthwhile incentives to boost the UK fitness sector. Both personal trainers and trainees need (and deserve!) additional support to put a spring back in their step – not just for physical health, but for their mental health, too.

It ain’t (just) what you do, it’s the way that you do it

In recent months, there have been some speculations and empty promises vaguely associated with a potential ‘Work Out to Help Out’ scheme, but we’re yet to see anything solidified. At PT4You, we believe that the Government needs to set clear and concise incentives to get the UK fitness scene back into shape.

We deserve to see Parliament debate the best percentage discounts to put towards gym memberships and personal trainer fees, or complimentary exercise classes in all local leisure centres. If the food industry deserved an incentive, so do we.

We’ve long been aware of the importance of education in helping people to achieve the right fitness-related outcomes. It’s why our own work sees us matching members of the public with personal trainers especially well-placed to help them achieve their goals – goals they could more easily reach when personal trainers and their trainees alike are given the required financial support.

When gyms reopen on 12th April, we want to feel confident that the fitness sector has the same kind of backing that was given elsewhere. Physical and mental health has never been so important, so why don’t we start acting like it?