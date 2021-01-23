Leeds-based business joins Ralph Lauren as handpicked stockist to global interiors company

Yorkshire-based luxury homewares brand, Adriana Homewares, is celebrating its appointment as stockist to prestigious global interior lifestyle company ‘LuxDeco’ this January.

LuxDeco is the go-to online interiors company for highly curated, luxury leading brands that provide the world’s most beautiful home decor. Adriana Homewares will sit alongside global brands such as Ralph Lauren, a phenomenal achievement for this small business and perfect timing with more people shopping online than ever before.

Adriana is over the moon and explains: “After a challenging 2020, it’s incredible to start the new year being invited to partner with LuxDeco. It’s a site which we could at one point only have dreamt of being featured on and is a real stamp of approval from a leader in the homewares industry.”

Founder Adriana, of Keighley, West Yorks, secured the appointment as the result of a previous collaboration for internationally renowned trade show, Design Junction.

As the LuxDeco team has a focus on sustainability this year, a value at the heart of Adriana Homewares, the appointment was a natural progression of the relationship. Adriana has a passion for sustainability – from fleece to finished product, all the magic of creating the luxurious, hand-crafted products happens in Yorkshire and all are made from 100% British Wool.

Lux deco offers very sophisticated soft furnishings, and will be stocking Adriana’s neutral and pastel coloured fabrics in items such as cushions and throws.

For a taste of what is to come, head over to www.adrianahomewares.com