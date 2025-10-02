Local start-up Thai Therapy Body & Mind brings holistic healing to the North East

A new business championing traditional healing methods is bringing peace and tranquillity to the region, specialising in holistic health treatments.

Located in Hebburn, Thai Therapy Body & Mind specialises in helping customers prioritise their health and wellbeing through massage and an array of other pampers and treatments. Despite only launching in June of this year, the business has found great success over the summer, a testament to the experience and expertise of founder, Suphotjana Phirom (known as Rose).

Sharing her journey of starting her own business, Rose says:

“For me, going it alone was a big decision, but I wanted to create a business where I could really care for my customers. I like to follow up with my clients after treating them, but in my previous employment, I was unable to do this. I realised that the only way to follow up with my clients’ journeys and truly give them the long term healing they were looking for was to open my own business.

“We now offer a wide range of treatments with follow-ups for all clients. While we specialise mainly in traditional Thai massage, we also offer a range of sports massage and beauty therapy options. We provide a diverse range of treatments aimed to relieve pain, stress, and tension, healing both the body and the mind. All of our professional massage therapies are available to people of all ages, hence why we consider ourselves to be a family orientated business.”

Rose says that handling “the business side of things” was her biggest concern when starting out. However, with the support of her business partner, Kevin Kirkcaldy, Rose has led Thai Therapy Body & Mind to incredible success in just a few short months. In fact, the pair are already planning on extending their premises and hope to have three brand new therapy rooms open in September.

Rose says: “This has been such an incredible journey and well worth all the hard work and effort.”

Rose received help setting up and growing her business from the North East’s TEDCO Business Support, who directed her through the Start Up South Tyneside programme. Funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, this programme aims to support local residents with aspirations to start up a business venture.

Rose says:

“The North East has proven to be a fantastic place to start a business thanks to the amazing local people and the massive amount of business support on offer. With TEDCO, I felt so much less anxious about making my business dreams come true.

“The mentoring we received from Allison [Nicks, Business Advisor at TEDCO Business Support] has been invaluable for us on our journey, and her guidance on business planning and funding has massively increased my confidence. I can’t recommend TEDCO’s support enough.”

TEDCO Business Advisor, Allison Nicks, adds:

“Working with Rose and Kevin has been an absolute joy, and it’s incredible to see how far Thai Therapy Body & Mind has come in just a few months. At TEDCO, we pride ourselves on helping entrepreneurs like Rose access opportunities and knowledge to make their ambitions a reality, and I’m thrilled to have assisted Rose and Kevin in bringing traditional and holistic therapies to the people of the North East. I can’t wait to see where Thai Therapy Body & Mind goes next.”

TEDCO Business Support offers advice and opportunities for startups across the North East.