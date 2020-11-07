SMEs based in Gateshead and North Tyneside could benefit from free, one-to-one information sessions dedicated to recovery navigation, future growth and investment opportunities.

The North East Fund is offering virtual meetings to SMEs needing general information on financial support and funding opportunities, and companies can sign up regardless of which sector they’re operating in.

Business owners in North Tyneside can book a slot each Wednesday from 9am-5pm and for those in Gateshead, each Friday from 9am-5pm. Sessions will continue to run based on demand for the foreseeable future.

North East Fund Engagement Officer, Andrew Gibson, said: “This year has been incredibly challenging for many and for some business owners, this may be a period of growth whilst others will be finding it’s the opposite. We’re here to help whichever position companies are in and we encourage SMEs across North Tyneside and Gateshead to get in touch. The sessions are being hosted virtually while the Government’s Covid-19 guidance is to work from home where possible.

“The one-to-ones have been very well received so far. We keep track of the different schemes and support programmes available to SMEs and have been able to provide informal, confidential guidance on these, as well as the North East Fund’s investment funding, to a large number of business owners and managers. Hearing about the challenges they face, how they are tackling them and identifying new opportunities has also been invaluable for us.”

Delivered in conjunction with Invest North Tyneside and Business Gateshead, companies registering will be able to discuss any operational concerns, the impact of Covid-19 on trading, and what grants or loans are available to support current plans.

Time slots are from 9am-5pm. Please email Andrew.Gibson@Northeastfund.org or visit https://www.northeastfund.org/.