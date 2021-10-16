Londoners lead the electric vehicle charge, with 45% of the private EV spaces listed on YourParkingSpace.co.uk situated in the capital

While the rest of country remains at the capital’s heels, encouragingly, there has been a 200 per cent increase in parking space listings with EV charge points

Renting out empty driveways could help meet increasing demand for charging points

The latest data from the online parking marketplace, YourParkingSpace.co.uk, reveals that Londoners lead the electric vehicle (EV) charge, with 45 per cent of the private EV spaces listed on their website based in the capital.

The research, which explores what type of vehicle is being parked across its 250,000 UK-wide spaces available to pre-book online, concludes that nearly half of private EV spaces are situated in London.

And while the rest of the country remains on London’s tail when it comes to green driving habits, their efforts have ‘amped up’ in the last year, with a 200 per cent surge in parking space listings with EV charge points on YourParkingSpace.

Residents of the high-tech hub of Cambridge have indeed been keen to plug in to the EV revolution, ranking second on YourParkingSpaces’ findings.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace, commented: “Now that our data shows that Brits across the country are also switching to the benefits of electric vehicles, let’s see if they can break the circuit and overtake Londoners in the race to 2030.”

And with the ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the UK less than 10 years away, the requirement for ample charging facilities is hotting up.

Harrison added: “It’s important that there will be sufficient charging infrastructure to cope with a significant increase in electric vehicles. One solution is for homeowners with an empty driveway and EV charging facility to rent it out using pre-bookable parking platforms such as YourParkingSpace.”

