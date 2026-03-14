Löser Announce Debut EP Born Lösers – A High-Octane Homage to Rock ’n’ Roll

Emerging from a resurgent Northern rock scene, Löser are set to release their debut EP Born Lösers, a six-track statement of intent that fuses original material with no-nonsense, full-throttle rock ’n’ roll attitude.

Blending classic influences with a modern punch, Born Lösers delivers three original tracks alongside three explosive covers — a tribute to the spirit of British hard rock and the enduring legacy of Motörhead.

With their 2025 “Searching For Guest Artists” tour now concluded, Löser have entered a new chapter. The band have officially launched their 2026 “Born Lösers” Tour, building momentum ahead of the EP release and taking their evolving original material to stages across the UK.

Formed in Carlisle just three years ago, Löser have built a reputation for commanding live performances and relentless work ethic. Fronted by bassist and vocalist Daz Evilhate, an American-born, British-by-choice rocker shaped by formative years in Los Angeles’ music scene, the band bridges generations of rock attitude and experience.

In the early ’90s, Daz worked in LA cartage, delivering and setting up equipment for artists including Motörhead, Prince, Mariah Carey and John Fogerty — an experience that cemented a lifelong dedication to the live music world.

Joining him are Sam “Thorburn” Spedding (lead guitar), Sam “Fretters” Fretwell (drums), and Ben “Beinne” Riley (guitar), bringing fresh Cumbrian firepower to a sound rooted in classic heavy rock tradition.

The EP: A Statement of Identity

The lead single, “Born Lösers”, is the band’s calling card — an anthem built for packed venues, raised fists and road-worn amplifiers.

“Good On Your Own” offers a rare positive affirmation within rock ’n’ roll — a reminder of resilience, self-belief and standing firm when life tests you.

“Karen’s Shield” delivers sharp social commentary through a high-energy narrative of a tattooed shop worker challenged by small-minded criticism — loud, direct and unapologetic.

The EP also features a bold reinterpretation of “Damn Your Eyes”, originally recorded by Etta James, transformed into a hard-driving rock statement with a freight-train rhythm section.

A One-of-a-Kind Live Movement

During their 2025 “Searching For Guest Artists” tour, Löser created something genuinely unique. At multiple stops across the UK, guest musicians were invited on stage — often unrehearsed — to sing, trade guitar lines, or even take over the drum kit for individual songs.

These spontaneous collaborations created electric, one-off performances that could never be replicated — true “in the moment” experiences that strengthened the bond between band, musicians and audience.

Now, in 2026, Löser channel that same community-driven spirit into their own original material as they take Born Lösers across the country.

Classic Rock, Modern Defiance

Praised for their explosive live energy and previously recognised as one of Cumbria’s premier Motörhead tribute acts, Löser are now stepping fully into their own identity.

Born Lösers is more than an EP — it’s a declaration that guitar-driven rock remains alive, evolving and fiercely independent.

For fans of Motörhead, Airbourne, Asomvel and Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Löser deliver classic heavy rock with authenticity, humour and horsepower.



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