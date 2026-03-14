smart and Jessie J team up for brand campaign “Change of Perspectives”

smart announces a global partnership with multi-platinum UK singer-songwriter Jessie J, who joins as a “friend of the brand.”

The collaboration officially launches “Change of Perspectives” as smart’s global brand campaign for 2026.

The premium mid-size SUV smart #5 takes center stage as Jessie J’s co-star and collaborator in new brand film.

March 12, 2026, Leinfelden-Echterdingen, Germany. smart, the premium electric car brand, today announced a global partnership with multi-platinum UK singer-songwriter Jessie J, who joins as a “friend of the brand”. The collaboration officially launches “Change of Perspectives” as smart’s global brand campaign for 2026. This initiative marks a bold new chapter for both the artist and smart as they join forces to challenge perceptions and show the world how they’ve grown.

For years, smart and Jessie J were defined by their iconic pasts – often categorized as the “small” urban car and the “loud” pop star. Yet while Jessie J is best known for breakout hits like “Price Tag” and “Domino,” her artistry spans diverse musical styles and showcases a distinctive, authentic voice. Her historic 2018 win on China’s talent show Singer captivated audiences precisely because no one saw it coming – a true “unexpected moment”. In 2020, smart delivered its own unexpected moment, becoming the first car brand worldwide to transition its entire portfolio to all-electric. The same philosophy also guides smart’s approach to design, embedding surprising, thoughtful details into every vehicle.

With its 2026 brand campaign “Change of Perspectives,” smart invites the world to look again. Just as Jessie J has continued to evolve beyond her early image, smart has expanded far beyond its ultra-compact roots. Today, the brand offers a range of premium electric vehicles, from the compact smart #1 and sporty smart #3 to the smart #5 mid-size SUV. The highly anticipated smart #2 will have its world premiere in Europe later this year, while the smart #6 EHD will be launched in the Chinese mainland market. By pairing an evolving artist with a brand that has boldly outgrown its niche, the campaign delivers a confident challenge to the audience to open their minds and discover the unexpected depth of this new partnership.

“’Change of Perspectives’ is our defining brand campaign for 2026, designed to challenge the world to look beyond past assumptions,” said Mandy Zhang, Global CMO of smart. “Jessie J is the perfect partner for this campaign. Like smart, she shows new facets of herself yet never let’s go of the core of who she is.”

“I’ve spent my career refusing to be put in a box. They are made to be broken, in my eyes,” said Jessie J. “Partnering with smart feels very natural. We’re both evolving and growing and owning where we are now but celebrating where we were too.”

The campaign spotlights the smart #5 as the co-star alongside Jessie J, highlighting the mid-size SUV’s award-winning design[1], spacious interior, and immersive in-car experiences, including signature Sennheiser Sound System. The campaign also features the smart #1, a sophisticated all-electric compact SUV. An exclusive brand video will be presented in-venue during Jessie J’s China Tour from March 13 to 22, with the content rolling out across social platforms, including Instagram, facebook, Youtube, Weibo, WeChat, and Rednote. This partnership also coincides with an exciting musical chapter for Jessie J following the release of her sixth studio album, Don’t Tease Me with a Good Time, on November 28, 2025. Fans will be able to see her on her upcoming global tour 2026, with UK dates scheduled for April 7-14 and mid-August as well as dates in several countries of continental Europe from April 21-26 and mid-July.