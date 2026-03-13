Ferrari today unveiled the Ferrari Amalfi Spider, a new 2+ spider from Maranello featuring a front-mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 engine.

A perfect balance of performance, elegance, driving pleasure, ease of use and versatility makes the Ferrari Amalfi Spider the benchmark for Ferrari’s performance-driven lifestyle, including in an open-air configuration.

The tailor-made or technical-fabric soft top opens in just 13.5 seconds, even at speeds of up to 60 km/h and, together with the car’s compact dimensions and generous luggage capacity, places the Ferrari Amalfi Spider among the leaders in its class.

The award-winning 640 hp twin-turbo V8 delivers outstanding performance and immediate response in all driving conditions.

The brake-by-wire system ensures more precise vehicle control, while ABS Evo, effective across all grip conditions, enhances braking performance and stability.

Active aerodynamics, with a three-position rear wing and an integrated wind deflector operated at the touch of a button, improve the open-air driving experience.

Maranello, 12 March 2026 – The new Ferrari Amalfi Spider was unveiled today: a V8 2+ spider with a front-mid-mounted engine that embodies the perfect balance between contemporary sportiness and versatility within the Ferrari range. Designed for those who want a more dynamic driving experience without compromising comfort or style, the Ferrari Amalfi Spider combines outstanding performance and everyday versatility with the unique pleasure of open-top motoring, making every journey more engaging.

The car exemplifies the Ferrari sporting lifestyle in an open-top configuration: a seamless blend of performance, elegance, driving pleasure, ease of use and versatility. With the roof down, direct contact with the road and the sensations of open-air driving become integral to the experience, without compromising everyday usability or comfort.

The design of the Ferrari Amalfi Spider was driven by the desire to preserve the proportions and volumes of the Ferrari Amalfi, retaining its elegant, flowing silhouette even with the roof open. The soft top, , a choice that enhances the car’s versatile character by giving it a clear and distinctive position within the Prancing Horse range, adds a more expressive character through a wide range of personalisation options, with four colours in tailor-made fabric and two in technical fabric, including the new Tecnico Ottanio. Optional contrast stitching further underscores both the car’s sporting character and its refined elegance. The distinctive weave of the technical fabric also creates a shimmering effect that enhances the material’s three-dimensionality.

The soft top opens in 13.5 seconds and can be operated on the move at speeds of up to 60 km/h. When folded, its compact packaging – just 220 mm thick – maximises luggage capacity, offering 255 litres with the roof closed and 172 litres with the roof open, in a layout suited to both everyday use and weekend getaways. Acoustic and thermal insulation is provided by a five-layer fabric delivering soundproofing and heat insulation comparable to that of a Ferrari retractable hard top (RHT), allowing occupants to appreciate the quality of the soft-top material even when driving with the roof down.

Like the Ferrari Amalfi, the cabin features a dual-cockpit layout and an evolved driver–car interface. Key elements include the steering wheel with physical buttons, the return of the iconic start button, the integrated central display, and controls designed for natural interaction even during the most dynamic driving. The 2+ configuration enhances practicality, with rear seats suitable for travelling with children or increasing load capacity. Completing the experience, an integrated wind deflector built into the rear bench backrest, and operated at the touch of a button, improves comfort by reducing turbulence during open-top driving.

The car’s design is based on a fluid, minimalist approach, with sculpted volumes and clean surfaces that convey modernity and dynamism. The front end is defined by a large air intake and a long, sculpted bonnet that houses the 640 hp turbocharged V8. At the rear, the integrated active spoiler contributes to high-speed stability, while forged wheels and carbon fibre details complete a sporty and sophisticated aesthetic.