People’s Theatre, Stephenson Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE6 5QF

Tuesday 13th – Saturday 17th September 2022, 7.30pm

“That is the story of our beginning. And this is the story of the end.”

The story of one couple, told from two different points in their lives: as young lovers in their twenties and as worldly companions looking back on their relationship from old age.

Time is fluid as their past and present selves collide in this emotional drama from Abi Morgan, writer of hit BBC drama ‘The Split’.

Tickets £15/£13. Book at www.peoplestheatre.co.uk