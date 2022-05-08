Leading North East financial advisory firm, Lowes Financial Management, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of its first associate director.

Andy Gardiner has been employed to the new role as part of a wider restructure and expansion of the practice and services.

As a multi-award-winning IFA, Lowes – which last year celebrated 50 years of servicing clients – recently opened a new office in Teesside to further develop its national and regional profile.

With headquarters in Newcastle, the firm has plans to open further offices during the year and is adjusting its team structure to accommodate and manage the planned changes and growth.

Chartered Financial Planner and Fellow of the Personal Finance Society Andy Gardiner, 40, of Gosforth, Newcastle has been with Lowes for more than 16 years and has seen the financial advisory market alter significantly during that period.

Andy said: “It’s a real pleasure to be taking up this new role at this exciting time. Lowes has some big plans to build on its strong traditions of personal finances being cared for personally whilst also embracing greater use of technology to enhance client service and our fantastic investment proposition. I look forward to playing a key role in helping to promote and develop the firm, taking things to the next level, establishing an enhanced advice proposition to ensure sustained growth for the business.”

He will continue to have a client-facing role but will also have a focus on developing new, improved strategies to further grow and enhance the business.

“Financial services have changed significantly in the last 15 or so years. We need to understand and use technology more, but only for those tasks that can and should be automated,” he said. “Face-to-face meetings and the personal service will always be key features of what we do but we also need to be aware that some of our younger, internet savvy clients, are far more comfortable using digital services.”

Ian Lowes, MD of Lowes Financial Management, said: “For a successful business with a 50-year history under our belt, it’s time to start writing the next chapter. We need dynamic people like Andy and others in the team to drive the business forwards, to cement Lowes as the largest and best IFA in the North East.

“It is important that our advisers constantly add value and help clients build and maintain their wealth. It’s important that in the next few years we make Lowes the ‘go to’ company for financial advice.”

Lowes advises clients across a wide range of financial aspects such as inheritance tax planning, investment management, pensions, tax mitigation, long term care and other general financial planning issues helping clients and their families to secure their financial future. More specifically, Lowes is a recognised national authority in the profession on structured retail products.

Last October, Lowes was once again recognised as the UK’s Best Investment Advice Firm by financial adviser magazine Money Marketing – winning the award for three out of four years, being runner up in 2019. The Money Marketing Awards are one of the financial services profession’s most prestigious awards that recognise and reward the sector’s leading advisers and providers.

For more details about the firm visit www.Lowes.co.uk