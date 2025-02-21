MAHLE Powertrain supports heavy-duty hydrogen combustion engine development

MAHLE Powertrain begins testing and calibration work on heavy-duty hydrogen combustion powertrains

£9.8m APC-funded project will deliver fast-to-market solutions designed to help decarbonise the haulage industry

MAHLE Powertrain’s alternative fuel experience and dedicated Northampton hydrogen testing facility play a crucial role

MAHLE Powertrain has entered the testing phase of a key project that will drive hydrogen fuel use in existing heavy-duty truck engines. Project Cavendish, a £9.8m government-funded programme facilitated by the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC), will deliver fast-to-market solutions and a clear upgrade path to enable hydrogen combustion using current platforms and infrastructure, thereby accelerating the decarbonisation of the haulage sector. Crucial to the project is the use of MAHLE Powertrain’s flexible testing facility in Northampton, combined with the company’s experience with alternative fuels such as hydrogen and methanol.

“Hydrogen combustion engines (H 2 -ICE) are well-suited to heavy-duty, long-distance applications that are hard to electrify. Its use allows industry to take advantage of years of development and investment as a means to accelerate the transition towards net zero,” said Jonathan Hall, MAHLE Powertrain’s Head of Research and Advanced Engineering. “Our facilities have been designed for this type of advanced work with a dedicated hydrogen supply, inhouse-developed monitoring and safety systems, and high-torque dynamometers that are ideally suited to the testing and calibration phase of this project.”

The EU’s recently revised CO 2 standards for heavy-duty vehicles, as part of the EU’s “Fit for 55” legislative package, require a 45% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030, rising to 65% by 2035 and 90% by 2040. Meeting this accelerated timetable, which now also applies to a broader range of vehicles, represents a significant challenge.

In response to this legislation, the UK Government has committed £8.3bn in Great British Energy to invest in the hydrogen industry and up to £21.7bn for the carbon capture industry to pave the way for large-scale infrastructure projects. The technology will complement fuel cell electric vehicles in driving a common requirement for hydrogen infrastructure that will be used for many decades. The potential for hydrogen use extends beyond highway transport into rail, aviation and maritime applications.

Project Cavendish draws on the experience of a number of partners including PHINIA, BorgWarner, Cambustion, Hartridge and MAHLE Powertrain to develop novel fuel-injection systems and supporting turbocharging technology that can be ready for high-volume production in time to meet EUVII/US27 legislation.

MAHLE Powertrain’s recently expanded Northampton facility has the capacity to hold two tube-trailers on-site with rapid switch-over between them to ensure a near-continuous supply of hydrogen. Upgraded engine dynamometers with a 900 kilowatts (kW) / 4,000 Newton meter (Nm) nominal capacity can support key heavy-duty demands, while inhouse-designed control systems and software ensure safety.