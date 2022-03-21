In hockey, as in other sports, there are leading championships. These tournaments attract the most attention not only from fans, but also from bettors. Let’s consider some of them:

National Hockey League (NHL). The competition brings together teams from Canada and the United States. This league is considered the strongest of all world championships: overseas teams always demonstrate a high level of play. The Stanley Cup is at stake, with 31 teams diligently competing for it each year. The only negative is that the fights take place late at night, which leaves few opportunities for live betting at Mostbet. Remember that in your personal account when registering, you can get the Mostbet promo kod;

American Hockey League (AHL). The second strongest North American division;

Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The championship includes 27 teams from different countries: Russia (19 clubs), Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Finland, Slovakia and even China;

Swiss National League A;

German Hockey League;

Swedish Eliteserien;

Finnish SM-League;

There are also international tournaments taking place at the level of clubs and national teams:

The Champions Hockey League is a major European tournament. Appeared relatively recently – since the 2014/2018 season;

The Champions Hockey League is a major European tournament. Appeared relatively recently – since the 2014/2018 season; Ice Hockey World Championship. The annual most prestigious competition among national teams;

Olympics. Every 4 years, teams defend the honor of their countries in the Olympic Games;

Hockey Eurotour. The Euro Hockey Tour is an annual tournament in which four teams compete – Russia, Finland, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Choosing a strategy

Beginning bettors are advised to focus not on the gaming, but on the financial strategy. The best solution for a beginner is Flat. The meaning of the strategy lies in the rates equal to 1% of the value of the current bank. Such a betting system is safe, and even a long losing streak will not allow you to quickly lose all your money.

Progressive tactics, of which Martingale is a prime example, are extremely dangerous. Even if you have a lot of money, catching up requires a lot of experience and skills. Such a scheme is definitely not suitable for beginners, so it is better to leave it for more favorable times.

Now let’s talk about game strategies. Here everything is individual for everyone: some players feel good in betting on Over/Under, others know how to accurately determine the winner of the match. And someone even shows excellent results in live, guessing several outcomes in a row. Tip for beginners – pick markets that provide only two outcomes. Either victory or defeat.

mostbet-az.club