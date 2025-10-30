Majority Pulse P1: Big Sound and Smart Lights in a Compact, Party-Ready Package

The portable speaker market has no shortage of bold claims and flashing lights, but the Majority Pulse P1 manages to justify both for a price point under £100 – blending a muscular 80W output, surprisingly articulate bass, and responsive AI lighting that actually adds atmosphere rather than distraction.

This isn’t your average party speaker; it’s a well-engineered Bluetooth speaker designed to deliver room-filling sound and all-day stamina, with thoughtful extras that make it as fun for karaoke as it is for casual listening.

Design & Build

At first glance, the Pulse P1 cuts a familiar silhouette – compact yet confident, with a carry-friendly 3.2kg chassis that’s easy to move from garden to living room. The 6.5-inch bass driver dominates the front panel, surrounded by a halo of AI-driven LED lights that pulse and shift intelligently to the beat.

Connectivity and controls are kept simple and tactile. A neatly arrayed top panel houses playback, lighting, and pairing functions, while the rear I/O covers USB, SD card, AUX, and Type-C charging ports. Build quality feels reassuringly solid, with Majority’s usual attention to durability.

Performance & Sound Quality

Powering the Pulse P1 is an 80W amplifier paired with a 6.5-inch low-frequency driver and a complementary tweeter setup that together produce impressive presence and clarity. Bass performance is particularly notable – deep, full, and controlled rather than boomy – giving drums and synths real impact at high volume.

Majority’s Bass Boost mode subtly enhances low-end response without muddying the mids, keeping vocals and acoustic instruments clean. Across genres, the Pulse P1 delivers confident stereo imaging and enough dynamic headroom to stay composed even at party levels.

Bluetooth 5.4 ensures stable, low-latency streaming, and for those who want even bigger sound, the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) pairing option allows two Pulse P1 units to work in tandem – a welcome feature for larger gatherings.

Features & Usability

Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours, making it a solid choice for outdoor sessions. The wired microphone included in the box transforms the speaker into a capable karaoke system, complete with real-time vocal projection and LED accompaniment.

AI-controlled lights are more than a gimmick – they respond intelligently to tempo and intensity, adapting from soft glow to full-throttle party mode. It’s the kind of refinement that adds polish to the presentation without feeling tacky.

The Pulse P1 also plays nicely with high-resolution formats, supporting MP3, WAV, and FLAC files via USB or SD card up to 64GB.

The Majority Pulse P1 strikes a confident balance between power, portability, and playfulness. Its 80W output and 6.5-inch driver deliver sound that’s well beyond what its size suggests, while Bluetooth 5.4, TWS pairing, and AI lighting give it the modern features.

If you want a portable all-rounder that sounds as good as it looks – and can go from garden party to karaoke night without breaking a sweat – the Pulse P1 is an ideal choice in its price bracket.

Specifications

Output Power: 80W

Driver: 6.5″ Bass + Tweeter

Modes: Bluetooth 5.4, AUX, USB, SD Playback

Supported Formats: MP3, WAV, FLAC

Bluetooth Range: Up to 10m

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Dimensions: 24 × 23 × 32.5 cm

Weight: 3.2 kg

Accessories: Wired Microphone, USB-C Cable & Plug

The Majority Pulse 1 Bluetooth Party Speaker costs £99.99 from Currys