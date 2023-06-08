SUNDERLAND is banging the drum for Wearside’s musical talent next month (June), when the city takes part in national Make Music Day.

On Wednesday 21 June, musicians will shine a spotlight on all musical genres by staging performances online and live across the UK.

And Sunderland city centre is giving a platform to its homegrown talent, with five designated busking spots where local music makers will perform everything from R&B and rock and roll to pop and folk.

The city’s involvement in Make Music Day has been organised by Sunderland BID in conjunction with Sunderland City Council and We Make Culture, with the designated busking spots will be at High Street West, Fawcett Street, Park Lane, Market Square and Blandford Street.

Musicians at each site will play a selection of cover songs and original compositions and Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the event “is a fantastic way of showcasing their talents to a wider audience.”

Make Music Day first came to the UK in 2012 and the number of gigs taking place has grown year on year.

The first UK-wide coordinated event took part in 2017 with support and funding from national organisations resulting in 147 performances.

And in 2022, 1000 live and online performances took place across the UK, involving 12,000 performers, who played to around 76,000 people and reached 2.8m via #MakeMusicDayUK.

The event falls on 21 June every year and Sharon said: “This is the first year we’ve taken part and I hope as many people as possible will head to the city centre and enjoy the performances from our local musicians.

“I think it’s a great initiative and a lovely way to mark the longest day of the year.”

Cllr John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, voiced his support for the event.

He said: “Sunderland is well known for its thriving local music scene, so this is a great addition to the city’s events calendar. It’s a great opportunity to showcase local upcoming talent and I think it will create a real buzz in the city centre that day.”

For more information about this and other events at Sunderland city centre visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk

Please follow and like us: