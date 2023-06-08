North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Business Food & Drink Hospitality North East News

STACK SEABURN GETS INTO THE COCKTAIL SPIRIT…

ByDave Stopher

Jun 8, 2023

IT will be a case of aye, aye Captain this Friday (19 May) when visitors to STACK Seaburn will be able to celebrate a new arrival – for free.

The Sunderland container village is about to unveil its latest offering – the new Captain Morgan’s bar.

And to celebrate its arrival, the first 200 people who visit the venue from 3pm on Friday will get a celebratory Tiki Sunrise cocktail to try.

The Captain Morgan’s bar – named after the famous rum brand – will take over the space previously occupied by the Hop House on the upper plaza.

The offer – which is open to over 18s only – will showcase the rum available at the new bar, which will serve a range of cocktails and will stock Captain Morgan’s rums, including their Tiki and Gold versions.

Captain Morgan is the UK’s most popular dark rum and Tania Woodhouse, Operations Director at STACK, believes it will be a great addition.

“We’re delighted to be working with Diageo – who own Captain Morgan – to create a very special cocktail bar at STACK,” said Tania.

“We know how many of our visitors love a cocktail and we believe they’ll be very excited by the fantastic new menu that the bar will be offering.

“And of course if they come along early enough on Friday, they’ll be able to try one for free.”

Charlotte Holland, Account Executive for Diageo in the North East is equally excited about the new venture.

‘We are delighted to be supporting the launch of the new Captain Morgan bar at STACK Seaburn,” she said.

“A lot of time has been committed to branding the new bar and it is a brilliant display of all things Captain Morgan.

“We at Captain Morgan have donated stock and designed the delicious drinks in the Cocktail giveaway, we hope everyone loves them as much as we do.”

Visitors this Friday can also enjoy a night of entertainment, with musician Lewis Curry performing from 4.15pm, followed by a performance by five piece band, Sneaky Blinders at 7pm.

The night will end with DJ Aaron Robson on the decks from 9pm until 12.30am. Full details of all entertainment at STACK Seaburn are available at www.stackseaburn.com

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Business

Global Digital Content Creation Market: Growth & Opportunities 2023-2028

Jun 7, 2023 tomhank
Business Charity Employment Newcastle North East North East News Recruitment

Recruitment specialists partner with North East charity to support people into employment

Jun 7, 2023 Global News Media
Business Climate Durham Environment Newcastle North East North East News Northumberland Peterlee Sunderland Technology Teesside

Intasite Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability by Planting 1,596 Trees

Jun 7, 2023 Global News Media

You missed

Business Food & Drink Hospitality North East News

STACK SEABURN GETS INTO THE COCKTAIL SPIRIT…

Jun 8, 2023 Dave Stopher
Law & Finance

NORTH EAST SOLICITOR USES HIS PERSONAL EXPERIENCE TO HELP THOSE WITH SERIOUS INJURIES

Jun 8, 2023 Dave Stopher
Travel & Tourism

In Newcastle this Saturday and looking for something to do?

Jun 8, 2023 admin
Business

Global Digital Content Creation Market: Growth & Opportunities 2023-2028

Jun 7, 2023 tomhank