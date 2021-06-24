What Is The Functionality Of Field Management Software?

Field Service Management is performed using automated software that is linked to backend systems. It will assist you in automating many aspects of your business, including scheduling, work allocation, installations, invoicing, payroll, service, and repairs. It allows you to follow all phases of your jobs in real-time, for example.

Our mobile app allows you to manage your workflow from anywhere, utilising field management tools. You might be out of the office while still having access to crucial information like customer history and document management.

Field Management Software can gather all of the required data about your jobs, mobile staff, or fleet drivers. This solution will help you maintain workflow management, increase customer satisfaction, and support your employees in completing more jobs.

Boost Productivity

Automate dispatching so that the suitable technician, paperwork, and components are sent to the correct task. Improve reliability and first-time resolutions.

Increase Asset Uptime

Monitor assets from the system and assign maintenance regularly to minimise costly unplanned downtime.

Insights & Visibility

A centralised dashboard gives you an overview of your business’s processes, allowing you to have complete control over every estimate, invoice, customer, mobile technician, and supplier. Keep track of your day-to-day activities and the status of your job sheets.

When Should You Consider Purchasing Field Service Management Software?

A field service monitoring software is an excellent investment if your company employs more than one technician. It automates, optimises, and streamlines your field service operations, allowing you and your team to complete more work in less time.

You can also discuss task scheduling to avoid having two techs working on the same job or dispatching someone from one side of town to another.

Route optimisation, real-time GPS tracking, automated SMS and email notifications, and CRM software are just a few of the technologies available to assist you in providing excellent customer service while also expanding your business.

Furthermore, invoicing and billing are included in the majority of field management software systems. Instead of dealing with those items separately, everything is now consolidated on a single platform.

If you are the only technician (or if you only have one), you may not need it right now. Many Field Management Software companies offer you to check out their system for free. Even if your company is small, you may find it advantageous and valuable to invest in.

Jobs can be Planned and Scheduled Ahead of Time

You may assign people to each appointment as you add new tasks to the system. You may assign jobs or tasks to your team in the Time Planner by dragging and dropping. When you have access to your employees’ calendars, it is much easier to add new assignments to their schedules.

Field staff may accept jobs using the Mobile Task Scheduling App and track the task’s status based on the project’s progress. Our system analyses how much time each worker spends on-site and travels, allowing us to generate accurate estimates. Because your team’s diaries are automatically linked to the Mobile App, you may save time by booking activities ahead of time.

If you feel it is time to improve your field service business, try out Field Management Software designed just for your industry now.