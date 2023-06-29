Mandi Springs into Gosforth

Mandi Springs into New Health Business

A dedicated NHS nurse practitioner with a passion for fitness and holistic well-being, who injured her back during pregnancy is using all of her core strength, flexibility, and business acumen to open a unique Pilates facility in the heart of her home town.

Mum of two, Mandi Bandali has opened Springs Studio, on Gosforth High Street where she has introduced the revolutionary Reformer Pilates method to her growing clientele. Located on the site of a former building society, Springs Studio aims to provide a transformative fitness experience that prioritises back and joint health while offering customisable resistance options.

Springs Studio was born out of Mandi’s personal journey, where she experienced severe back pain during pregnancy and sought a fitness solution that would be gentle on her body. Pilates proved to be the ideal path to regaining her fitness level without the risk of injury, and she went on to pursue further training in Pilates, driven by her desire to help others achieve their fitness goals and overall well-being.

What sets Springs Studio apart is its use of the innovative Reformer Table Pilates method. This specialised approach features a unique bed equipped with resistance springs, providing exceptional support for the back and joints. By eliminating the need to get on the floor, the machines offer a more comfortable and efficient workout experience. Clients can also adjust the resistance levels based on their individual needs, making it suitable for individuals with injuries, pre or postnatal conditions, or joint concerns. Additionally, this method of Pilates finds application in physiotherapy for rehabilitation purposes. Every client receives expert tuition from one of Mandi’s three Pilates instructors.

“I’m thrilled to bring Springs Studio to Gosforth High Street and introduce these versatile pieces of equipment which improve strength, flexibility and balance in all ages, “said Mandi. “We aim to create a welcoming environment where people of all ages and fitness levels can benefit from this transformative workout. Whether you’re a professional athlete, an older person looking to stay active, or someone seeking a safe and effective fitness routine, my three Pilates instructors and I are here to support you on your journey.”

Springs Studio caters to a diverse clientele, welcoming individuals with varying fitness goals and interests. The studio has already attracted professional rugby players looking to enhance their performance, as well as people in their 70’s and 80s who appreciate the effectiveness of the workout and enjoy the social aspects of the studio. Younger generations, inspired by popular culture references in TV programmes like the Kardashians, also find the method appealing. Moreover, older men with joint issues have embraced the opportunity to strengthen their bodies in a controlled and supportive environment.

The site on Gosforth High Street, Springs Studio was strategically chosen by Mandi due to her familiarity with the area and her desire to bring investment into her community. While other fitness establishments such as yoga studios and gyms exist nearby, specialised Pilates options were lacking. By partnering with Hopscotch, a children’s play area opening adjacent to Springs Studio, Mandi aims to create a vibrant hub that caters to the diverse needs of individuals, from fitness enthusiasts to parents seeking a welcoming environment for their children. The addition of an outdoor play area behind Hopscotch further enhances the community-oriented experience.

Springs Studio represents Mandi’s first venture into entrepreneurship, which she has approached with excitement and dedication. Although still working as an NHS Nurse Practitioner helping people on a day-to-day basis, she is looking forward to the additional benefits she can give to her Springs Studio’s clients.

“I know how important it is for the body to work well and my passion is to make a difference to the wellbeing of as many people as I can. I’m very excited to launch this new business and to add a new health-based business to Gosforth High Street, “she added.

