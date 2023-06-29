Executive Decision Helps Dogs

The dog loving founder of a Newcastle firm helping companies to navigate the complex world of tenders has “pawsed” writing high pressure bids and caused tails to wag after helping his local community dog day care.

Neil Capstick, founder of Executive Compass, a leading provider of bid and tendering services to companies bidding for public sector contracts is well-known for his dedication to his furry friends. With four dogs of his own, including two Saint Bernard’s, a Beagle, and a Border Cross, Neil understands the importance of finding a reliable and enjoyable environment for their care during his busy work schedule.

When it comes to caring for his dogs while he’s at work, Neil turns to Greencroft Dog Day Care in Annfield Plain near Stanley, County Durham where he appreciates the exceptional service and facilities provided by David Lowes, the owner of the centre. Unlike traditional kennels, Greencroft Dog Day Care offers a stimulating and entertaining experience for dogs throughout the day, including activities and games involving trampolines, restful furniture areas, playhouses, and even relaxation sessions with meditation music.

Greencroft Dog Day Care has already gained a stellar reputation for providing outstanding canine services, not only for looking after the dogs of people who work but also extending support to those who are elderly or have a disability. From those requiring dog care while undergoing hospital visits or receiving respite care to individuals in need of socialisation for their dogs, the centre has become an essential part of the local community.

Impressed by the quality of care provided to his pets, and in recognition of the social value that the centre provides, Neil and his business partner Christian, decided to contribute to the growth of Greencroft Dog Day Care. Using funds from Executive Compass’s Social Value Fund, they have awarded a £10,000 grant to support the establishment of a shop within the centre. When complete, this new addition will not only offer customers the opportunity to purchase essential dog-related items but also contribute to the sustainability and future expansion of the business.

David expressed his gratitude for the investment received from Executive Compass, “We always strive to deliver a first-class service for every dog and their owners. This fantastic investment will enable us to provide a one-stop shop for dogs and will also help us extend our delivery services to reach housebound people within the Stanley area.”

Neil Capstick of Executive Compass added. “Greencroft Dog Day Care is a superb example of a business not only doing what it should do well but also offering additional services to help people in the local community.

“Dogs are part of the family and to some people they are the only company they have. It’s therefore important to leave your “family” members with people you can trust in the knowledge that they are being well looked after. David goes a step further with his outreach work and our Social Value Fund will facilitate the expansion of Greencroft Dog Day Care premises and the diversification of products available, ensuring an even better experience for the dogs and their owners. “

Please follow and like us: