It’s not an easy time to run a Field Service business in the UK. Energy bills are set to increase by at least 45 to 50 percent in April, interest rates will continue to rise this year and next year, and the cost of living crisis will carry on into 2023, placing an extraordinary burden on consumers. With less money to spend, your customers may stop using your services to cut costs.

If you’re looking for a way to secure the survival of your Field Service business, consider increasing your marketing efforts. Marketing may seem like an unnecessary expense when times are tough, but the benefits can help your business thrive during a difficult period.

Boost brand awareness

Increase your digital presence and boost your brand awareness with the right marketing strategy. As people and businesses start spending less money, you may lose existing customers, so it’s important to show potential customers who you are and what your Field Service business can offer them. Use organic and paid advertising on social media to reach customers who don’t know your brand or who you wouldn’t usually reach with other forms of advertising.

Increase leads and sales

To prevent a decrease in revenue, use marketing to increase leads and sales. Marketing offers many lead generation opportunities, including paid advertising and retargeting, social media, content creation, email marketing, and referral marketing. You can also use your website to create interest and generate leads. Make sure your contact details are easy to find, create strong call-to-action buttons, and create online forms to collect your prospects’ contact details.

Build relationships with customers

Use marketing to build relationships with your current customers during this challenging time. One of the best tools to build relationships with customers is social media. Ask your audience questions and use their feedback to improve your service. Start a blog and share the content on your social media platforms. Write content that encourages engagement and starts a positive conversation about your business online.

Find affordable ways to market your business

You don’t need to increase your marketing budget to increase brand awareness, get leads, and build relationships with customers. With online platforms like social media, email, and your website, there are many affordable ways to market your business.

Share more content on social media

Use this opportunity to start sharing more content on your social media platforms. Sharing more content will help you get new followers and increase your reach online. Make a point of sharing content that your customers will find interesting and relevant to your industry. Thought-provoking content will encourage people who follow your social media pages to think about your service and how it can add value to their lives. Keep your finger on the pulse, and share content focused on trending topics to get more likes, shares, and comments.

Use email marketing to build relationships and get leads

Use email marketing to build relationships with your current customers and get leads from new customers. Email marketing is a simple yet effective way to reach people online. You can share company news, special offers, and keep your brand at the top of their minds. Take the opportunity to highlight new features or to simply remind customers why they need your service. To grow your email list, make it easy for customers to sign up for your newsletters. Share a social media post inviting your followers to subscribe. You could also use a popup form on your website to get more subscribers, but make sure it’s easy to close and that it doesn’t appear too soon, as this could annoy customers.

Ask clients for testimonials

Testimonials are invaluable to your business, and they can influence prospective customers to choose you over a competitor. If your company has good reviews or testimonials, it gives your business credibility, and customers will feel that they can trust your business. Ask your loyal customers to share a testimonial with you or a review online. Once they’ve shared their feedback, share a personal response to thank them for the recommendation. Share testimonials on your website, social media platforms, and in your email campaigns.

Find the time to focus on marketing

Money is not the only scarce resource when times are tough. When you’re trying to increase your marketing efforts and manage your business, time becomes a scarce resource too. Make time to market your Field Service Business by investing in Job Scheduling Software, a tool that automates job scheduling to reduce admin time. Your team’s schedule can easily be managed from your computer or mobile device, and automated job scheduling guarantees conflict-free planning. Your workers can access their schedule on-site, too, keeping your business operations on track so you can focus on your marketing strategy.