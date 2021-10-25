Maserati showcased the MC20 super sports car as part of the launch of Situ Live, a revolutionary new retail experience at Westfield London. Located in White City, West London, Maserati features in the “On the Move” theatre at Situ Live, which is a new approach to retail. Situ Live is launching an exciting and immersive retail experience showcasing world-leading lifestyle brands spanning 7,500 square feet of dynamic venue space in Europe’s largest shopping centre.

Visitors to Maserati at Situ Live will be able to immerse themselves both physically and digitally in the brand at their own pace including the opportunity to explore the marque’s award winning MC20 super sports car alongside a space dedicated to Fuoriserie, Maserati’s distinctive personalisation programme.

After viewing the car, interacting with the car configurator and looking at colour and trim samples, visitors are then able to continue their journey through the official Maserati dealer network by scanning a QR code.

Whilst the activation is initially being launched with the exciting all-new MC20 halo car, Maserati will continue to showcase new vehicle introductions and will look to use the destination to introduce new product reveals in the future.

Peter Charters, General Manager, Maserati North Europe says: “Launching Maserati at Situ Live is a really exciting moment for us, it marks a new way for us to engage with people, and we’re looking forward to introducing new audiences to this iconic brand. Complementing our existing retail network, we have designed the space so visitors can experience our brand and cars in a new and truly Maserati way.”

Warren Richmond, founder and CEO of Situ Live says: “The purpose of retail has changed. We want a destination to discover and experience products before buying, our aim is to take visitors on a journey through various themed theatres and introduce them to exciting innovations. We provide a destination where shoppers can interact and better understand products, then if they find something they like, the can simply scan a QR code.”