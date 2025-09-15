Maserati GT2 Stradale captivates crowd at TUTTO BENE Hillclimb

A non-competitive hillclimb and exclusive parade saw the Trident Brand

take the spotlight on the road leading to the summit of Mottarone,

starting from the enchanting shores of Lake Maggiore.

Modena, September 12, 2025 – Last Wednesday marked the second edition of the “TUTTO BENE Hillclimb”, an exclusive event celebrating automotive passion through a unique experience that blends culture, design and lifestyle. Against the stunning backdrop of Lake Maggiore, Maserati captivated the audience, showcasing the GT2 Stradale on the spectacular road leading up to the peak of Mottarone. Indeed, a Maserati GT2 Stradale featuring Giallo Genio body colour, and interior in black/grey stole the show, lighting up the Hillclimb. No time trials or speed races: the spirit is encompassed in the slogan encapsulated in the claim “slow down to go fast”, presenting the pleasure of driving as a conscious experience, immersed in the landscape and shared among enthusiasts.

Conceived by the BorromeoDeSilva design studio in collaboration with Race Service, the thrilling “TUTTO BENE Hillclimb” unfolded along the historic Strada Borromea, a private road over seven kilometres long that climbs from Gignese, just above Stresa in Novara province, to the summit of Mottarone. Around 80 cars took part, both contemporary and classic: from the most representative icons of Italian motoring to simpler but significant models, united by the motto “only cool cars allowed”.

On this astonishing ascent, the Maserati GT2 Stradale thrilled spectators with its exceptional dynamics and the unmistakable roar of its Nettuno engine.

The new GT2 Stradale represents the next chapter in Maserati’s vision of performance, a car created for the track and reimagined for the road. Derived from the Maserati GT2, which marked Maserati’s triumphant return to closed-wheel racing, the GT2 Stradale combines two of the Brand’s defining worlds: timeless elegance and pure motorsport spirit. Designed to embody Maserati’s racing DNA while delivering everyday usability, the GT2 Stradale blends exciting performance with absolute comfort. Powered by the extraordinary V6 Nettuno engine, which delivers 640 hp (471 kW), this car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2,7 seconds, reaching a top speed of over 320 km/h. It is also 60 kg lighter than its forerunner the Maserati MC20, making it the most powerful road-legal Maserati ever built with a combustion engine.

By taking part in the “TUTTO BENE Hillclimb”, Maserati reaffirmed its role as a key player in contemporary automotive culture, seamlessly combining tradition and innovation in an exclusive setting where iconic landscapes, Italian excellence and sheer driving passion converge. The GT2 Stradale perfectly embodied the spirit of the event, from the thrill of competition to the craftsmanship and style that define the brand’s Made in Italy philosophy. Once again, Maserati demonstrated its commitment to bringing the emotions and performance of the track to the road, translating its legendary racing heritage into an unparalleled driving experience.