Bespoke Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster Rallywagen achieves over £750k at H&H’s debut Kelham Hall auction

H&H Classics holds its first ever auction at Kelham Hall in Nottinghamshire and enjoys incredible results

A 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster sold for an all-inclusive £761,875, eclipsing its £750,000 top estimate

Other notable sales include that of a 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Limousine, while the star automobilia item was an Austin J40 Pedal Car

H&H Classics has held its first ever sale at Kelham Hall and saw incredible results including a highly anticipated Mercedes-Benz selling for more than £100,000 above its lower estimate.

The debut sale at Kelham Hall in Newark on Wednesday 10th September drew an international audience, with bids arriving from mainland Europe, Australia, the United States and Singapore. In total, 62 classic, collector and performance cars, together with a range of automobilia, went under the hammer, realising more than £2 million.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the auction was the highly successful sale of a bespoke 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster ‘Rallywagen’, which sold for an amazing £761,875, comfortably more than its £750,000 upper estimate.

There was fierce bidding in the packed auction room, on the phones and online, when it went under the hammer, no surprise given its rarity and desirability, being one of only 209 alloy block, disc brake 300SL Roadsters ever made, though now fitted with a more robust cast-iron block.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “It was an amazing result for the 300SL Roadster and a great way to mark our first ever auction at Kelham Hall.

“Befitting the wonderful surroundings, the sale comprised an exclusive gathering of sought-after and collectable classic cars, and it was a delight to see so many wonderful lots finding new homes.”

Other notable results included a stylish and rare 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Limousine being hammered away for £57,375, more than £22,000 above its lower estimate. Hailing from the first year of production, it is one of just 374 examples manufactured.

Another desirable classic, a 1961 Jaguar MkII uprated to ‘Fast Road’ Specification was sold for £60,188, which was £15,188 above its lower estimate. It’s an excellent example presented with some 700 restoration photographs.

A further quintessentially British classic, a 1965 Austin-Healey 3000 Mark III BJ8, sold for more than £13,300 above its lower estimate. The hammer finally fell at £43,312 for this fastidiously maintained example that was offered with a substantial history file.

Also demanding strong attention was a rare 2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche V Convertible. This high specification modern classic found a new home for £68,625, which was £8,625 above its lower estimate.

Further classics showing their collectability were a 1966 Ford Mustang V8 4.6 SVT ‘Notchback’, which fetched £32,062, more than £7,000 above its lower estimate, a 1973 BMW E9 3.0 CSi, which sold for £55,125, more than £5,100 above its lower estimate, and a 1973 Jensen Interceptor III, which was hammered away for £29,812, more than £4,800 above its lower estimate.

The star automobilia lot was a restored Austin J40 Pedal Car which fetched £3,900, which was £900 above its lower estimate.

James added: “Our next classic car auction is in the familiar surroundings of the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, Derbyshire.

“Early entries have set a high standard and we are currently accepting more. We’d encourage owners of classic, collector and performance motorcars thinking about selling their vehicle to get in touch.”

For a full list of the results from H&H’s Kelham Hall auction, visit www.handh.co.uk, while H&H’s specialist motorcar team can be contacted on 01925 210035 or via email sales@handh.co.uk.