MasterChef star Matt Healy has called upon NTH Solutions’ NHS standard deep cleaning service as his award-winning restaurant, Matt Healy x The Foundry, re-opened to the public.

Matt, who shot to fame in 2016 when he came runner-up in BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals, is known to serve ‘food to swear by’ at his restaurant in Leeds. Now, Matt has partnered with a deep cleaning service to swear by.

NTH Solutions, an NHS subsidiary company owned by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, has launched its Infection Control Deep Cleaning and Advisory Service to help businesses reopen as the Government continues to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

By undertaking NTH Solutions’ service, Matt has been able to reassure staff and customers that his restaurant has been deep cleaned and bio decontaminated to NHS standards, especially as he was provided with NHS branded certification by the company, which is now proudly on display in Matt Healy x The Foundry.

Unlike many deep cleaning services, NTH Solutions has brought a unique package to the market as customers receive decontamination to NHS standards, with the added benefit that all income is reinvested into the NHS to improve patient care and treatment.

While businesses that purchase NTH Solutions’ service are directly supporting the NHS, they are also helping to reduce the pressure on the health service by supporting businesses in maintaining high levels of cleanliness, which consequently helps reduce the spread of coronavirus.

NTH Solutions is working with all types of businesses in North Yorkshire and the North East to help them safely reopen to the local community, having already deep cleaned 29 schools prior to them welcoming back thousands of students.

In addition to providing deep cleaning and bio decontamination, NTH Solutions is offering an advisory service too, where businesses can receive bespoke environmental management planning, outbreak response and training for existing cleaning staff.

As well as building strong partnerships within the community, and to ensure the cleaning support in the hospital is not impacted, NTH Solutions has so far introduced 30 new jobs to North Yorkshire and the North East, with staff receiving the rigorous NHS training.

Matt Healy said: “The safety of staff and customers at Matt Healy x The Foundry is my number one priority. This is why I invested in the deep cleaning service from NTH Solutions, which has given people the peace of mind that we have gone above and beyond what is required to safely reopen.

“At a time when the NHS is under significant pressure, it felt like the right choice to support a company that invests all profits directly back into the NHS, while receiving a high quality service at the same time.”

James Tapster BSc (Hons) Ma. Dip., Deep Clean Technician at NTH Solutions, said: “As an NHS-owned company, we are fully aware of the importance of infection prevention and control and the associated hygiene practices required in the workplace. This is particularly important for environments where it is more difficult to social distance, such as restaurants, shops and bars, which is why we are committed to supporting businesses in getting back up and running by supporting them in maintaining a safe environment.

“As organisations across the country adapt to government guidance surrounding Covid-19, our Infection Control Deep Cleaning and Advisory Service will continue to support businesses and organisations in the implementation and maintenance of high levels of cleanliness, as well as putting measures in place to protect staff, customers and the wider community.”