Nominations are now open for the MEFFYS 2024 – the ‘Oscars’ of the mobile ecosystem

Bymac

Jan 10, 2024 #Global, #MEF, #MEFFYS, #Mobile Ecosystem Forum, #MWC, #Networking
Nominations for the 19th annual MEFFYS Awards are now open. The MEFFYS, hosted by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF), celebrate innovation, creativity and ingenuity in the Mobile Ecosystem, applauding the companies that have made a difference in 2023 across MEFs core ecosystems.

Sometimes referred to as the ‘Oscars of the Mobile Ecosystem’ the MEFFYS has eight award categories:

ID & Data

Enterprise Communications

Content & Advertising

Global Connectivity

Mobile IoT

Payments

Personal Contribution to the Mobile Ecosystem

Sustainability

The awards ceremony, a glitzy red-carpet party, where the winners will be announced, is being held on Monday 26th February 2024 in Barcelona. The awards evening will be a retro-glamorous, black-tie event with food, drink and entertainment, networking, dancing and a few surprises! It is the perfect opportunity to take the pulse of the latest new ideas and trends.

Nominations are now open: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/meffys-2024/

The deadline for submission is 7th February 2024.

Nominations are open to all but only MEF Members (https://mobileecosystemforum.com/members/)  and MEF Minute Subscribers can vote.

A company can submit nominations for more than one category, but only if the nomination is for a different product, service or use-case.

MEF members and MEF Minute Subscribers will be able to vote for the winner in seven of the categories from 12th February. Voting ends on 24th February, and winners will be announced during MWC week, at the MEFFYS Award Party in Barcelona on Monday 26th February 2024.

The full rules of entry can be found here: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/entry-rules/

Established in 2000, The Mobile Ecosystem Forum is a global trade body that acts as an impartial and authoritative champion for addressing issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem. MEF provides its members with a global and cross-sector platform for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions. The goal is to accelerate the growth of a sustainable mobile ecosystem that drives inclusion for all and delivers trusted services that enrich the lives of consumers worldwide.

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

Web: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mef

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobile-ecosystem-forum

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MobileEcosystemForum/

By mac

