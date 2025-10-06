Janice Munday CBE

Materials Processing Institute Appoints Janice Munday CBE as Chair

The Materials Processing Institute (MPI) has appointed Janice Munday CBE as its new Chair, succeeding Jon Bolton, who has stepped down after four years in the role.

Previously serving as Director of Advanced Manufacturing at the Department of Business and Trade Janice has championed manufacturing and diversity for over 20 years in both the public and private sectors. As a Non-Executive Director at MPI since 2022 she has played an active role in supporting its commercial growth strategy. She brings with her extensive expertise in manufacturing, disruptive technologies and corporate governance.

Janice has worked across 20 key sectors to drive innovation, strengthen UK supply chains, and secure investment in R&D and apprenticeships. She is a recognised authority in innovation planning and is currently a King’s Ambassador for Industrial Cadets, encouraging the next generation of STEM talent.

MPI is widely recognised as a national centre for research and innovation across the foundation industries, including steel, metals, green cement and critical minerals sectors. As a Teesside-based innovation hub, MPI has helped a number of companies to de-risk, scale up, and commercialise new technologies.

Outgoing Chair Jon Bolton has been a central figure at MPI for more than 20 years and particularly since his appointment as Chair in 2021. A respected leader in the global steel industry, he has held senior positions in the UK, Europe and the USA. He is a former Chair of UK Steel and the founding Chair of the UK Metals Council, and in 2019 was awarded the Bessemer Gold Medal by the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining for services to the industry.

Under his leadership, MPI has expanded its commercial focus particularly championing process digitalisation, decarbonisation, and the development of green steel strategies.

Janice Munday CBE said: “I am delighted that MPI has blazed the trail to have a female chair in a manufacturing company. I’m honoured to take on the role of Chair at such a pivotal time for UK industry. MPI has a unique ability to foster innovation, strengthen skills, and advance decarbonisation, and I look forward to building on Jon’s legacy to ensure it continues to shape the industries of the future.”

Jon Bolton added: “Serving as Chair of MPI over the past four years has been both a privilege and deeply rewarding. It is a vital national asset, and one that converts research into real-world applications.”

Chris Oswin, CEO of MPI, said: “On behalf of MPI, I wish to thank Jon Bolton for his outstanding leadership, commitment, and insight over the past four years. I’m also delighted to welcome Janice Munday as our new Chair. She combines deep knowledge of government and industry with boardroom experience, while her collaborative approach will be invaluable as we continue to support industry in its transition to net zero.”