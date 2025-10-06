Volvo Cars’ Black Edition comes to the XC90

Volvo Cars’ distinctive Black Edition variant is now available on the new XC90 plug-in and mild hybrid SUV and includes four striking exterior colours.

Each Black Edition car comes with unique exterior details, with the iron mark, grille, rear badges and wheels finished in high gloss black. Inside, customers can choose between two all-black interior rooms, both with charcoal headlining and chequered aluminum decors, and two options of material for the charcoal-coloured seats.

While the Black Edition models have traditionally only been available in Onyx Black, the company has recently added three more exterior colour options: Crystal White, Denim Blue and Vapour Grey. Regardless of which colour a customer picks, the result is a striking car, grounded in our Scandinavian design ethos with an even more confident appearance.

The addition of the XC90 means five Volvo models are now offered in Black Edition trim, with the large hybrid SUV joining the Black Edition variants of the XC60, the fully electric EX40 and EC40, and the XC40 mild hybrid. An EX30 Black Edition variant is also in the works, with more information on timing coming soon.

“Following clear demand from our customers, we are expanding our line-up of Black Edition cars, adding the XC90,” says Erik Severinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Volvo Cars. “There’s now a timeless and confident-looking Black Edition for our customers in all sizes.”

The new Volvo XC90 was renewed extensively and received a wide range of technology and design updates in 2024. This makes the current XC90 the best version Volvo Cars has ever made of its award-winning flagship hybrid SUV.

The XC90 is one of the safest cars on the road, with an advanced safety cage and a wide array of active safety technology built in.

The plug-in hybrid XC90 also leads a broad line-up of Volvo hybrids with a cord. Volvo Cars’ plug-in hybrids are a bridge towards an all-electric future and provide electric cars with a back-up plan for those customers for whom going fully electric is not yet a viable option.

As such, they are a key part of Volvo Cars’ electrification strategy for the coming years, as the company works toward becoming fully electric with a broad and exciting line-up of tailpipe-free, premium cars.

The small print

The Black Edition is available on Plus, Plus Pro and Ultra trim levels in the UK market.

On the XC90 and XC60, both plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid variants are available as Black Edition.

Detailed specifications of the forthcoming EX30 Black Edition are yet to be confirmed and may differ from other, existing Black Edition models.