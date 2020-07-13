The Materials Processing Institute has been recognised by the Ministry of Defence for its commitment to offer employment to both serving and veteran armed forces personnel.

The Middlesbrough-based research and innovation centre received the bronze award through the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) which encourages employers to pledge, demonstrate and advocate support to the armed forces community and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation to ensure that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Chief Executive Chris McDonald said: “We are very proud to have been recognised for our level of commitment to support military personnel in the past, now and in the future.

“We will continue to follow and promote the Armed Forces Covenant as a forces friendly employer. We are open to employing armed forces veterans and reservists, as we recognise the transferable skills and qualities that they have developed through their military careers and can bring to the civilian workplace. We are also happy to support any staff members who wish to take on more active reservist roles with our armed forces”.