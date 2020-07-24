The Materials Processing Institute has welcomed an announcement that Teesside is to benefit from a £350m fund to support clean energy projects.

The government announced the package of support to fund carbon capture, hydrogen and other green projects across the UK in an attempt to cut carbon emissions and create new green jobs.

Net Zero Teesside, the world’s first full-scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage facility, is among one of 25 projects nationwide to get a share of the funding.

Chris McDonald, Chief Executive of the Materials Processing Institute, said it would help establish Teesside as a pioneer in the green economic recovery.

He said: “This region possesses the expertise, facilities and skills to develop a hydrogen-based energy system that will play a crucial role in this country achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“There are chemical industry complexes both north and south of the Tees that have a detailed understanding and experience of hydrogen, while this region is unique in possessing a bulk hydrogen network.

“The Institute has long-been involved in research into substituting carbon fuels with hydrogen in industrial processes, together with other projects that support the decarbonisation process.

“Land next to our Teesside campus has already been selected as the site for a hydrogen refuelling station for hydrogen-powered vehicles.

“We already have a solid foundation from which to create new industries and employment. This investment further supports this region’s ambitions to become a crucible of knowledge, ideas and innovation to place it at the forefront of a new industrial revolution.”

The Institute is an internationally-renowned not-for-profit organisation carrying out research into advanced materials, low carbon energy, the circular economy and Industry 4.0.