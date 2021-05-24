On the day that pubs, clubs and other leisure activities were able to open their doors to the public, one venue in Sunderland opened theirs for the first time, and the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland were there to offer their support.

The Right Worshipful the Mayor of the City of Sunderland, Councillor David Snowdon and the Mayoress of the City of Sunderland, Councillor Dianne Snowdon were amongst the socially-distanced guests to celebrate the opening of Undisclosed restaurant, housed in the old D’Acqua site on 26-28 John Street, Sunderland, SR1 1JG.

The newly refurbished restaurant, which has been months in the making at a cost of £60,000 is owned by head chef Christopher Spence, who’s back catalogue of venues he has worked at and enjoyed during his years travelling. Chef Patron, Christopher, was inspired by the hidden bars he visited during his time in Australia. He wanted to bring the speakeasy influence to Undisclosed, which is why there will be little outside branding to give the restaurant an exclusive feel. Located in the basement of the building, the restaurant will feature a gastronomy menu and molecular cocktails.

Although the deal to purchase the venue went through many months ago, the Covid situation has meant that, along with other hospitality venues, they were unable to open to the public, and that a great deal of money was lost, but not to be outdone, they proceeded with their plans and successfully opened their doors this week.

Guests were treated to a Champagne reception, miniature canape versions of the food that the restaurant will be serving along with entertainment by the Kirsty Foster Duo.

Christopher told us: “It was wonderful to finally be able to open our doors to the public and even more special to have the Mayor and Mayoress of Sunderland there to welcome our guests.”

A speech was made by Councillor David Snowdon highlighting the fight that the leisure industries have had, as he wished the venue great success for the future.

Christopher concluded: “We look forward to seeing a good response to our brand-new menu and are excited to welcome our very first customers this weekend.”

Undisclosed Restaurant – 0191 565 1988 – www.restaurant-undisclosed.com.