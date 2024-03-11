Mayor Visits Insulcon technical

Elected Mayor Dame Norma Redfern DBE visited the 2023 North Tyneside Business of the Year and “Technology Innovation” winner, Insulcon Technical, located in North Shields. The company specialises in the manufacturing, supply, and installation of technical insulation and passive fire protection catering to the global oil and gas industry, renewables sector, and other industrial clients.

Following a triumphant rebranding in 2022, Insulcon Technical has experienced exponential growth in turnover, solidifying its presence in the market. The company has ambitious plans to relocate within the Borough, a strategic move that will facilitate the expansion of staff, provide a larger manufacturing space, and support further product development, particularly in the realm of passive fire protection. The company’s current turnover is projected to accelerate thanks to a combination of new business, a more streamlined process, and the investment in in cutting-edge technology tailored to meet the evolving industry demands.

The visit was organised by the North Tyneside Business Forum and the visitors were shown all aspects of the production flow from design to manufacture. They also saw some of the products Insulcon Technical has to offer including technical insulation systems that reduce cost and maintenance times as well as being more environmentally friendly than conventional insulation.

Chair of the Business Forum, Michael James expressed praise for Insulcon Technical’s success. “It’s always good to see local businesses doing well and I’m particularly impressed that they have remained loyal to the region by not outsourcing work to other parts of the world. The innovation I have seen today is ground-breaking and from what I’ve seen, I’m sure that the firm will continue to grow.”

Dame Norma Redfern expressed her admiration for the company’s dedication to its work, customers, and staff, stating, “This is a business that is really passionate about its work, its customers, and its staff. This business started with modest beginnings and is now a world leader. It’s a great example to budding entrepreneurs and they are worthy winners of the North Tyneside Business of the Year Award for 2023”

Managing Director Chris Evans added: “We were delighted to host the visit from the Elected Mayor and the North Tyneside Business Forum. I am very proud of my team and the work that we do, and it was great to be able to share our success with our visitors. As a company, we have always been dedicated to showcasing the North East on the global stage through our innovative and world-leading products. It’s rewarding to see our success acknowledged and rewarded. We are entering a very exciting period of expansion and it’s good to know that we have such great support from the Elected Mayor and the North Tyneside Business Forum.”