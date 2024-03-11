NEW BOOK: ‘Rest. Practise. Perform. What elite sport can teach leaders about sustainable wellbeing and performance’

‘Rest. Practise. Perform. What elite sport can teach leaders about sustainable wellbeing and performance’ is the new book from Karen Meager and John McLachlan.

The authors take the latest scientific and academic thinking and make it useful and easy to apply for everyone from the leader of an SME to the CEO of a blue-chip corporate.

Whether you grapple with the relentless demands of your leadership role, or are struggling to balance your team’s wellbeing with delivering results, or are simply worried you, and those around you, may not be performing in a way that is both effective and healthy, this book can help.

Contemporary workplace cultures often shackle employees to a culture of ceaseless high performance and productivity. This results in lacklustre productivity, diminished creativity and a shattered workforce.

In contrast elite sports have honed time-tested strategies for sustaining peak performance, consistency and getting results without burnout or exhaustion.

‘Rest. Practise. Perform.’ is a practical and illuminating guide that offers a fresh perspective on leadership, unleashing an empowering, harmonious approach that’s inspired by elite sports’ proven disciplines.

Karen Meager and John McLachlan draw from extensive research and their deep understanding of leadership behaviours to provide you with a playbook for adapting elite sports’ winning techniques to your own team or organisation.

Discover how to apply the incredible rhythm of the rest, practise, perform cycle and explore how it can revolutionise you and your team’s productivity, performance and wellbeing.

‘A game-changer. I wish I’d read it sooner. This should be in every leader’s toolbox.’

Aaron Phipps MBE – paralympic champion

‘Rest. Practise. Perform.’…

Sheds light on the pitfalls of contemporary workplace cultures that emphasize relentless high performance and productivity.

Provides time-tested strategies for sustaining peak performance, ensuring consistency and achieving outstanding results.

Presents a fresh perspective on leadership inspired by proven sports disciplines.

Expertly adapts elite sports’ winning techniques to enhance team or organizational productivity, performance, and overall well-being.

The goal of ‘Rest. Practise. Perform.’ is to help leaders and organisations find a working rhythm that delivers top performance whilst also prioritising people and their health.

Available now from from all good bookstores and via Amazon.

For more information see: www.monkeypuzzletraining.co.uk/rest-practise-perform

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

John and Karen’s approach is grounded in research and professional practice that spans 20-plus years. Karen holds Masters degrees in psychology and health research, and her specialist research area is mental health and burnout in organisations. John holds Masters degrees in psychology and health research, and his specialist area is what organisations can learn from elite sports performance. The goal of ‘Rest. Practise. Perform.’ is to help leaders and organisations find a working rhythm that delivers top performance whilst also prioritising people and their health.

BOOK DETAILS

Author: Karen Meager and John McLachlan

Pub Date: 21st February 2024

ISBN 13: 978-1-915483-27-0

RRP: £16.99

Format: Paperback; 216 x 138 mm

Extent: 176pp

Category: Management and Leadership