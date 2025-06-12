McLaren GT3 EVO to compete in 24 Hours of Le Mans race on 30th anniversary of the marque’s iconic debut victory

Two McLaren GT3 EVO cars will contest the LM GT3 class

McLaren returned to Le Mans in 2024, securing pole position in class

Racing partner United Autosports running two McLaren GT3 EVO cars in this year’s FIA World Endurance Championship

McLaren race cars will compete at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race, 30 years after the McLaren F1 GTR secured a famous debut victory in the iconic endurance race. The #59 car that won in 1995 was one of four McLaren F1 GTRs taking the top five positions.

The 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans will see McLaren racing partner, United Autosports, run two McLaren GT3 EVO cars. Grégoire Saucy, James Cottingham and Sébastien Baud will compete in a car wearing the legendary #59, with Darren Leung, Marino Sato and Sean Gelael in car #95.

The McLaren GT3 EVO first featured at Le Mans in 2024, with one of the three cars competing for GT3 honours securing class pole position in qualifying. The United Autosports cars racing this year will be aiming to match that and go on to score points to strengthen their contention for the 2025 World Endurance Championship LMGT3 title.

McLaren’s commitment to the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans race has recently been significantly strengthened with the announcement of entry to the Hypercar class in 2027.