Medallia and PwC UK form strategic alliance

Combination of Medallia’s technology and PwC UK’s consulting services provides enhanced customer experience offering to organisations

Medallia, the global leader in customer and employee experience, and PwC UK, the leading professional services firm, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance to provide a more comprehensive customer experience solution to organisations throughout the UK. The new alliance will bring together Medallia’s leading customer experience management platform with PwC UK’s industry-leading consulting services, providing clients with an extensive customer experience solution to drive business success.

“As customer satisfaction ratings in the UK hit an eight-year low, organisations need to do more to provide the exceptional experiences that customers are craving if they are to retain their business,” said Eduardo Crespo, Senior Vice President and GM, UK&I, Medallia. “Our alliance with PwC UK will enable organisations to more easily kick-start their journey to customer centricity through access to our best-in-class platform and PwC UK’s market-leading expertise – delivering a better customer experience at every touchpoint and helping organisations to make data-driven decisions that lead to increased customer loyalty, improved brand reputation, and optimised operational efficiency.”

Medallia and PwC UK’s alliance offers clients a range of solutions tailored to their unique needs – including leveraging the latest AI innovations in their customer-facing operations. From designing customer journey maps to conducting in-depth customer sentiment analysis, Medallia and PwC UK’s new alliance is designed to effectively and easily guide businesses through their customer experience transformation.

“We are excited to join forces with Medallia to drive meaningful change for our clients,” said Alison Blair, PwC Research leader in their Experience Consulting practice. “By coupling PwC UK’s deep experience insight, industry knowledge and customer transformation expertise with Medallia’s innovative technology, we can help businesses implement customer-centric strategies that fuel growth and unlock new opportunities.