Mediaworks, the future facing digital agency, has confirmed the opening of its first international office as it accelerates growth plans.

The agency, which has more than 150 staff across offices in England and Scotland has announced the launch of an operation in Ireland, called MWi. It has immediately established an office in the heart of Dublin’s creative and advertising quarter on Baggot Street and has aims to grow the business there to 30 heads in the next 18 months.

MWi is being headed by multi award-winning Irish marketing expert Declan Kelly. He announced his departure from Zenith this summer, having spent 16 years with the Dublin-based advertising and marketing agency. He brings with him award-winning experience with the likes of Red Bull, IDA Ireland and Perrigo.

Mediaworks founder and CEO, Brett Jacobson, said: “Our international growth has been long in the planning. The political plates have shifted in the UK and Dublin holds a significant and strategic place at the heart of European tech. It was always in our mind as the natural springboard for growing our operations internationally. There are enormous opportunities for us to develop our unique approach to data, insight, technology and creativity beyond these borders.

“In Declan Kelly, we have someone with a deep understanding of the Irish market and a driven individual who’s perfectly in tune with the Mediaworks culture. I’m so excited to have him on board and leading the charge for MWi.”

Mediaworks, which counts the likes of Puma, Flogas, Cath Kidston and Metro Bank among its client base, delivers multi-discipline digital solutions in a number of services including SEO, PPC, social, web and app development and creative brand communications.

MWi managing partner, Kelly, added: “This is a crucial time for businesses in Ireland to really grasp the commercial opportunities that exist online. Mediaworks UK’s team has a culture and approach that is impossible not to admire. As well as developing strategies for our clients looking for better reach online in Ireland, MWi also presents a fast-track opportunity into the UK markets via its vast network. It’s a tremendously exciting time to be launching a unique agency for the Irish market.”

The launch of MWi in Dublin marks a period of rapid growth for the group, which has seen its recently opened Scottish office already grow to seven heads since its Edinburgh relocation and installation of new managing partner, Nick Smith in April. Meanwhile, its Leeds office, launched just before the pandemic struck at the start of 2020, has already expanded to 30+ staff.

Mediaworks delivers a range of services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand and digital communication strategies. The rapidly growing agency now has offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh, London and Dublin.