Future-thinking digital marketing agency, Mediaworks has announced a raft of new hires in Scotland following sharp business growth in the last quarter. The team has set ambitious growth plans and is aiming to employ a further 20 new staff in the next 18 months.

Having installed Nick Smith as managing partner in April of this year, the agency has gone from strength to strength. Early appointments of Angela Stewart as growth manager from SKY AdSmart and Jacob Chan as head of strategy from Global Radio have been followed up with a raft of further high-profile hires. Joining to spearhead future expansion is Nikki Alcorn as account director, Barry Snedden as growth manager and Ella Cameron as account executive.

With over seven years’ experience at global media agency Carat, Nikki will head up client services at Mediaworks’ Scottish base on Queen Street in the heart of Edinburgh.

Alongside her, Barry joins Mediaworks with a solid background in radio at DC Thomson, where he previously led the sales team at Kingdom FM. Ella is also entering the agency, kick-starting her career in digital communications as she continues her third-year studies inInternational Business at Bath Spa University.

The new hires come off the back of a period of rapid growth over the summer, which has seen clients including Cowberry Homes, Muir Homes and Hello Scotland sign up for Mediaworks’ digital expertise across disciplines including SEO, PPC, PR and website development.

Nick Smith, managing partner at Mediaworks Scotland, said: “I’m thrilled to welcome our new team members to support our expansion. We’re partnering with more future-thinking businesses across Scotland who are all searching for creative, strategic thinking, built on relevant data and insight. There’s an obvious gap in the market for digital excellence and bringing multiple disciplines under one roof is key for them.

“We have an exciting few months ahead and are already looking for more talented, digital-savvy candidates to join us here in Edinburgh.”

Brett Jacobson, CEO and founder of Mediaworks, added: “I’m thrilled to see how quickly our Edinburgh office’s growth has accelerated in such a short space of time. Our new hires will be a fantastic addition to the Mediaworks team in Scotland and will also more than play their role across the wider agency’s ambitious growth plans. We’re fully focussed on becoming a significant force in the Scottish market.”

Mediaworks delivers a range of services, including a full complement of online performance marketing services, brand and digital communication strategies. The rapidly growing agency currently has 150 full-time staff across its offices in Newcastle, Leeds, Edinburgh and London.