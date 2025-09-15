Meet the Sunderland graduate whose mental health journey inspired her to become a therapist

A University of Sunderland graduate has embraced her entrepreneurial spirit after setting up her own counselling practice made possible by the support she received during her studies.

Alumna Dima Jafar decided to change career paths after she was inspired by her own experiences with mental health services.

Dima said: “I’ve deeply benefitted from therapy over the years and know first-hand the good it can do.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people, and thought being a therapist would feel even more rewarding, especially as therapy comes with the added benefit of empowering clients to in turn help themselves.”

Dima decided to enrol on the University’s Counselling Foundation Degree taught in partnership with Sunderland College to pursue that passion and later continued her studies on the Counselling Top-up Degree.

The opportunity for Dima to study further was made possible through funding from the Sunderland Counselling Service (SCS). To mark their 40th anniversary, the charity offered one student, who may have not had the chance to progress in their education, one fully funded year on the course.

SCS is an independent charity that has helped thousands of people through a range of therapies and counselling services across the north-east.

Toby Sweet, Chief Executive of Sunderland Counselling Service, said: “The trustees of Sunderland Counselling Service were looking for a meaningful way to mark our 40th anniversary and to support the development of the counselling profession in the city, so working with Dima to help her complete her honours degree was an ideal way of doing both those things.

“We are delighted with Dima’s success, both in her studies and her plans for the future and are proud to have played a part in helping her to achieve those goals.”

Over the course of the year, Dima also met with the board of trustees at SCS and attended their annual general meeting where the charity celebrated its anniversary.

Dima said: “I got to meet so many of the wonderful people that make up the organisation and learn about how they started off as a small, volunteer-run bereavement service that grew into a wide-spread organisation.

“Seeing how far their reach is today, and their involvement in positively impacting so many people’s lives and growth has been very inspiring.”

Before graduating, Dima was inspired to set up her own private practice with help from the University’s Start-Up at Sunderland programme delivered by Entrepreneurial Development team at the Digital Incubator.

The programme supports students and graduates across degree disciplines to explore, test and launch a business or freelance career. Participants are given access to the Digital Incubator, a digitally enabled space for innovation and entrepreneurial development, as part of the package of support.

Dima said: “When I started to set up my own private practice, I found myself feeling lost and uncertain. After a few months of trying to set it up alone I decided to reach out for help, which is where the University’s Entrepreneurial Development Team came in.

“Suddenly, all my thoughts and ideas had a direction. They helped me untangle everything and focus on what exactly I wanted to do with my private practice. Anytime I approached them with a roadblock, they offered me a range of resources to get me unstuck and empower me to continue forward.”

Since then, Dima has graduated from the University, joining thousands of her fellow students to walk across the stage at this year’s Summer Graduation Ceremonies.

Chris Keech, Associate Head of School in the School of Psychology and Programme Leader for Psychology with Counselling at the University, said: “Dima is a great example of how our BA Counselling programme brings together the University’s Centre for Gradate Prospects and local organisations to develop students who can succeed not just academically, but in their future career as counselling professionals.”

Dima now runs her private practice Pathways Therapy, offering counselling services online and will be returning to the University to complete a master’s degree in Advancing Counselling Practice.

With her online practice, Dima hopes to reach more people and cater for clients who may want a counsellor that is culturally attuned to themselves and trained in working with issues that are not catered to in their local area.

Dima added: “Speaking to people and listening to them share their stories and experiences is a privilege, and for a client to trust me enough to share their inner-self in therapy truly is a great honour.”

