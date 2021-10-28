Mobile Ecosystem Forum announces its first omni-channel event and welcomes Mavenir as its launch partner for MEF CONNECTS Omnichannel 2021 – MEF’s first hybrid event, which takes place in London and online on 30th Nov and 1st Dec. 2021.

Mavenir is the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, and is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

The days of Business Messaging being something one-way, delivered via one channel only, have been consigned to history: today’s consumers regularly hop across a multitude of digital channels. In order to really drive customer acquisition, experience and retention, companies need to weave their consumer conversations seamlessly into multiple channels. Think email, SMS and voice as well as emerging ones from the likes of Apple, Facebook and Google. That’s Omnichannel – and adopting an Omnichannel engagement strategy is paramount.

98% of people believe that purchase, delivery and returns should be easily available across multiple channels (Forbes) and companies with Omnichannel customer engagement strategies retain on average 89% of their customers – compared that with just 33% for companies with weak omnichannel customer engagement! (Aberdeen Group). MEF’s own Business Messaging 2021 consumer research, spanning 10 countries across the globe, concurs; no one channel fulfils the requirements of the majority of people and users appreciate a rich mix of commercial messaging channels.

MEF CONNECTS Omnichannel 2021 lands on November 30th and December 1st in London at the prestigious headquarters of the British Medical Association (also available online, this is a hybrid event) and sets out to show all stakeholders exactly how to maximize the benefits Omnichannel provides, both in terms of market growth and delivering up genuine consumer trust. With 20+ live sessions delivered up over two days, this is THE place to be to really get to grips with Omnichannel communications!

“The fragmentation of the mobile ecosystem is forcing businesses to take an omnichannel approach to customer engagement” said Jenny Whelan, Director of Messaging Business Development, Mavenir. “MEF Connects Omnichannel represents an opportunity for Mavenir to reinforce its commitment to operators, partners and businesses of all sizes, and help them deliver exquisite customer engagement experiences that reach their customers wherever they are”.

To register your interest, sign up here: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/events_/mef-connects-omnichannel/ The full agenda and speaker list will be announced shortly.

ABOUT MAVENIR:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

More information can be found at https://www.mavenir.com

About MEF:

Our global membership represents the total mobile ecosystem connecting across borders, sectors and company size.

Established in 2000, The Mobile Ecosystem Forum is a global trade body that acts as an impartial and authoritative champion for addressing issues affecting the broadening mobile ecosystem. We provide our members with a global and cross-sector platform for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions.

The goal is to accelerate the growth of a sustainable mobile ecosystem that drives inclusion for all and delivers trusted services that enrich the lives of consumers worldwide.