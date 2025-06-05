Step into the thrilling world of Mercedes-Benz racing, where innovation, speed, and daring drivers shaped motorsport history. Mercedes and Benz Racing 1900-1955 An Appreciation by Roy Smith unveils the extraordinary story of the Rennabteilung – the legendary Mercedes-Benz racing department – from the birth of motor racing in the early 1900s to Daimler-Benz’s dramatic withdrawal from Grand Prix and sports car competition in 1955.

Newly published by Veloce Publishing, this superb photo-rich volume sets out to show the first 55 years of trials and tribulations of Mercedes and Benz racing, extensively illustrated throughout with period images, revealing the victories and setbacks, and the outside influences that impacted on the Rennabteilung.

From Daimler and Benz and the birth of the Mercedes marque, and its withdrawal from Grand Prix and Sports car racing, this sweeping history spans the golden era of motorsport. Encompassing Grands Prix, wooden board racing, and endurance epics like the Mille Miglia, Targa Florio, and Carrera Pan Americana to record-breaking hill climbs and land speed challenges across Europe, the USA, and South America.

Packed with over 1,200 rare and evocative period images, many published here for the first time, this nearly 600-page collector’s edition is a treasure trove for motorsport enthusiasts. With its engaging storytelling and immersive format, Mercedes and Benz Racing is more than a book – it’s a high-octane journey through one of the most exhilarating chapters in automotive history, capturing the passion, ambition, and relentless pursuit of speed that defined Mercedes-Benz as a true racing powerhouse.

A wonderful appreciation of the first era of racing life of what became one of the most impressive racing teams of all time, and a superb addition to any automotive enthusiast’s library, written with the full co-operation of Mercedes-Benz and the Mercedes-Benz Classic Archives.

