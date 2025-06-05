Watt a Deal! Dacia Spring Batter-y Powered Chippy celebrates National Fish and Chip Day

TikTok’s Chip Shop Diva, Destiny Harold, served free chips to the people of Deal, Kent, from a pop-up chippy powered by two Dacia Spring to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day

The all-electric Dacia Spring fried the chips using power from its own battery via its Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology which allows users to plug in and operate almost any mains-powered device

It’s not just the people of Deal who got a great deal more! The Dacia Spring is the UK’s most affordable new electric car, available from only £14,995 – as ‘cheap as chips’

Tourists visiting the beautiful Kentish seaside town of Deal had a cod-send when they were served free chips by TikTok’s Chip Shop Diva, Destiny Harold, to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day (6 June).

For one day only, the historic pier in the aptly named town, hosed the Dacia Batter-y Power Chip Shop, complete with dual tabletop fryers powered by the Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology on the fully electric Dacia Spring.

Vehicle to Load allows users to plug in and operate almost any mains-powered household device using the car’s battery.

Things only got batter for the public as Destiny and the pop-up chippy handed out over 300 freebie cones of chips, as well as a limited run of battered fish, over the course of a busy lunch break, much to the delight of passersby.

It was no surprise to see an orderly queue forming at this quintessentially British seaside scene, as research by Dacia revealed that a whopping 66% of Brits like to treat themselves to fish and chips when on holiday.

Almost half of those surveyed (46%) said a holiday isn’t complete without the delicacy, naming cod (48%) and haddock (19%) as the most popular fish options, while 69% said a portion of chips is their main order. Almost three quarters (71%) said that fish and chips tastes better by the seaside.

Dacia worked with local chippy, The Blue Mermaid Fish Bar in Deal, to deliver the event for National Fish and Chip Day. It is celebrating its 10th year in 2025 and was founded to raise awareness of and to promote local fish and chip shop businesses.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK said: “Cooking chips using the Vehicle to Load technology on the Dacia Spring is a fun way to show just how versatile our cars are. Where better to take the UK’s most affordable new electric car than to Deal? It’s a great fit!”

James Cornish, Food Psychologist, said: “There are few things that unite the British public quite like fish and chips. Golden, salty, comforting, and steeped in history, this timeless dish is more than a meal – it’s a national treasure. Loved across generations, social classes, and regions, it’s one of those rare things that truly brings us together.

“There’s a certain kind of magic in fish and chips – a simple meal that somehow carries the weight of memory, comfort and delight. Maybe it’s because we don’t expect too much from humble food, but we are delighted because it delivers more than we expected.”

As the UK’s most affordable new electric car, priced from £14,995, the Spring is an incredible deal and often described as “cheap as chips”, offering more than customers would expect at its price point. Using it to give away the nation’s favourite seaside treat in Deal brought together the food of the people with an electric car designed to make electric mobility accessible for all.

Destiny Harold, also known as the Chip Shop Diva, said: “I’ve had a lovely time in Deal with Dacia – what could be better than free chippy chips?”