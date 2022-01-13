23Following a record year in 2021, which saw the team complete over £100m worth of deals for North East businesses, MHA Tait Walker Corporate Finance has further strengthened its team with the appointment of John Aitken as Corporate Finance Senior Executive.

John has a breadth of experience across financial, project and change management, and brings with him over 12 years accountancy and project management experience, having previously worked for the NHS and Newcastle Building Society.

Steve Plaskitt Head of Corporate Finance said: “John Aitken is a great fit for MHA Tait Walker Corporate Finance and on the back of our busiest ever year last year we are pleased that we are able to continue to attract new work and new talent into our team.”

Lee Humble, Associate Partner added: “We are delighted to welcome John to the team and look forward to working with him. The last twelve months has seen an immense volume of activity and we head into 2022 with a stable of clients looking to execute across the first half of the year.

“John will be a great addition to the team in a time where capital raising is becoming essential, and when large numbers of management teams are looking to secure their future via buy out activity.”

John said: “I have always been interested in how businesses work and grow, and in mergers, acquisitions and finance raising. I was keen to develop my skills in a Corporate Finance role so when a mutual friend told me about the position, I jumped at the chance to be part of such a well-respected and award-winning team.”

John is not the only addition the Corporate Finance team has made this year. A recruitment drive at manager level in the summer also saw the appointment of Mike Williams to further strengthen the team’s transaction support and due diligence capabilities in Teesside.