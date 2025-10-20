  • Mon. Oct 20th, 2025

MICA Masterclass on future comms leadership skills booking up fast

Oct 20, 2025

The Motor Industry Communicators Association reveals the latest presenters and schedule for its next Masterclass on November 13 here.

Click for our latest newsletter about booking onto next month’s Masterclass at Brooklands, Surrey, which will build on the success of our last event at Bentley, Cheshire, also covered.

MICA — Developing the professional and social interests of international automotive members through discussion, training and networking which reflect the dynamic and technology-led standards of our industry’s communications.

