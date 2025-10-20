Renault Rendezvous returns: step into a new hybrid SUV this autumn with 0% APR Representative PCP finance and no deposit

0% APR Representative PCP finance with no minimum deposit available across the entire hybrid SUV range during the exclusive Renault Rendezvous event

Special event runs from 17 th October to 3 rd November 2025 at participating Renault retailers nationwide

Renault’s hybrid SUV line-up includes Captur, Symbioz, Austral, and flagship Rafale

Offer includes upgraded 2026 models, including the new full hybrid E-Tech 160 for Captur and Symbioz

Drivers can now make a date with their perfect SUV thanks to the latest Renault Rendezvous event that runs from October 17th to November 3rd.

During the event the entire Renault hybrid SUV line-up will be available with a tempting value-enhancing offer – 0% APR representative PCP finance over three years, with no minimum deposit.

The truly electrifying offer covers Renault’s most comprehensive SUV line-up to date, including the compact Captur, the versatile Symbioz, the family-focused Austral, and the flagship Rafale, with each model offering a distinctive blend of efficiency, technology, and style.

New engines and enhanced performance

The event arrives just as Renault introduces a wave of upgrades for the 2026 model year:

Captur now features the new full hybrid E-Tech 160, offering improved performance, quicker acceleration, enhanced electric-only driving capability, and reduced CO₂ emissions.

Symbioz also gains the upgraded full hybrid E-Tech 160 drivetrain, combining increased power and torque with a smoother, quieter driving experience and improved fuel efficiency.

Austral and Rafale continue to offer the advanced full hybrid E-Tech 200 system, with Rafale also available as a high-performance hyper hybrid E-Tech 4×4 300hp plug-in hybrid.

Together, these innovations reinforce Renault’s position as a leader in hybrid technology, with powertrains that combine strong performance, low emissions, and impressive fuel efficiency.

0% APR Representative PCP offers available across the hybrid SUV range

With no minimum customer deposit required, Renault Rendezvous makes it more accessible to step into a new hybrid SUV.

The Captur evolution full hybrid E-Tech 160 is available for £209 per month(1) with 0% APR Representative PCP finance over three years, offering customers an attractive way to enjoy Renault’s most compact and efficient hybrid SUV.

Moving up in size, the Symbioz techno full hybrid full hybrid E-Tech 160 can be driven away for £219 per month(2), again with 0% APR Representative PCP over three years.

For those seeking more space and power, the Austral techno full hybrid E-Tech 200 can be financed for £299 per month(3) on the same 0% APR Representative PCP terms, combining family-friendly practicality with advanced hybrid efficiency.

At the top of the full hybrid range, the striking Rafale techno full hybrid E-Tech 200 is available for £319 per month(4), providing the premium experience of Renault’s flagship SUV with the accessibility of 0% APR Representative PCP finance.

For customers who want even more performance, the Rafale techno esprit Alpine hyper hybrid E-Tech 4×4 300hp can be enjoyed for £349 per month(5), delivering powerful performance with zero tailpipe emissions motoring for urban journeys.

For more information on Renault’s range of full and plug-in hybrids, visit: https://www.renault.co.uk/hybrid-cars.html