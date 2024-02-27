Michael bolsters recruitment team

Finance and accounting recruitment specialist Michael Way has joined Pertemps to bolster the team in Edinburgh.

Though he will be based in Edinburgh and focus on the professional services division for Scotland East, Michael will support financial sector clients across the UK seeking to add to their talent rosters.

He brings more than 10 years’ experience in client-facing roles in sectors such as finance and accountancy, business support, tax and legal, and office services and solutions, both in the UK and internationally.

Michael, who takes on the role of Manager, said: “I am really looking forward to the challenges in this new role with Pertemps.

“Many larger firms are focusing on retention currently but they still need higher-level colleagues to help build teams and move the business forward. I will be focusing on working with clients on long-terms recruitment strategies to ensure they maintain a talent pipeline to help the business thrive.”

Nic Barr, Pertemps Director for Scotland and Northeast England, said: “We are delighted to welcome Michael on board.

“He will be an invaluable addition to the team with his experience with the big four accountancy firms, Fortune 500 multinationals and professional services practices as the business continues to expand in the region.”