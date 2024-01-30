Michael Joins Banks Homes As Head Of Construction

Michael Harty of Banks Homes

Regional housebuilder Banks Homes is gearing up for growth after appointing Michael Harty as its new head of construction.

Michael brings well over than 30 years’ housebuilding experience to his new role, which involves overseeing the safe, efficient and high-quality delivery of the family firm’s residential developments across the North East and Yorkshire.

Michael originally trained as an apprentice bricklayer before working his way up through site manager, construction manager and construction director roles with well-known regional housebuilders.

He has been responsible for the delivery of numerous award-wining residential developments ranging from 30 to 300 homes across an area stretching from Newcastle down to York.

Set up last year by regional employer the Banks Group, Banks Homes operates across the North East and Yorkshire, and is looking to develop residential sites of all sizes.

Work is now well underway on its first two projects, at the landmark Mount Oswald development in Durham City and at West Rainton in County Durham, and a number of further developments are set to be revealed this year.

Michael Harty says: “My career path has given me a first-hand view of every aspect of residential development and what the right ways are to plan, realise and complete these complex construction projects.

“I knew of the Banks Group’s various different businesses and found that the Banks Homes management team shared the same commitment as me towards caring about building the best possible homes in the best possible ways for its customers.

“This new role provides the challenge I was looking for and I’m enjoying being part of a high-quality team that delivers on the promises that it makes.”

The Banks Group has 48 years’ experience of developing land for a range of uses including residential and commercial property, mineral extraction and land reclamation.

As well as managing the construction on some of the sites that sister company Banks Property brings forward, Banks Homes is also acquiring its own development sites directly from the market.

Banks Property is continuing to work independently, promoting land opportunities and bringing high quality development sites to the market for many of the UK’s best-known housebuilders, as it has done successfully for over 35 years.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, adds: “Michael’s wide-ranging experience of residential development and his absolute commitment to maintaining the highest possible construction standards made him an ideal candidate for this role and we’re very pleased he is now part of our senior team.

“Banks Homes is focused on building new, high-quality and sustainable homes across the North East and Yorkshire, and we have a pipeline of projects at different stages of development that will be continuing to expand.”